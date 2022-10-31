ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

CBS Austin

Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

One dead following collision in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

CPS called after Temple drug arrests

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Child Protective Services were called after what Temple Police described as a large amount of narcotics being found in a car following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. The two adult occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened at...
TEMPLE, TX
KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

