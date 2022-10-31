Read full article on original website
TCSO finds woman’s body after credible tip, homicide investigation underway
On Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a man was in custody after officials found the body of a woman buried beneath a burn pit a residence in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Drive.
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
Click2Houston.com
Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Investigators conducting a criminal probe into the Uvalde school shooting and subsequent law enforcement response are trying to determine whether any victims who died may have survived if police had intervened sooner.
Pedestrian killed in crash in southern Williamson County
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in southern Williamson County Wednesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
fox7austin.com
Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway
A man is facing two citations for allegedly slapping and threatening two teens in Lakeway. Police believe it was road rage.
Man wanted in connection with deadly downtown Austin shooting
Austin Police are looking for a 21-year-old man connected with a deadly shooting near a downtown Austin hookah lounge over Halloween weekend.
CBS Austin
Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
Records: Man attempts to break into APD HQ
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he attempted to break into the main headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
CBS Austin
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
Georgetown man with no next of kin to be cremated. What happens to unclaimed indigent remains?
At Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, commissioners considered authorizing the cremation of Gait in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code.
Police investigating homicide after finding juvenile shot inside crashed car
APD responded to a shooting around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 8000 block of Tisdale Dr. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers found the driver, a juvenile, had been shot.
One dead following collision in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
fox7austin.com
APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
fox7austin.com
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
APD investigates suspicious death in St. Johns area
The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the St. Johns area Monday afternoon.
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.
Affidavit: Man throws alcohol in eyes of Austin Subway worker, threatens store manager with knife
A man is in jail after being accused of throwing alcohol in the eyes of a Subway employee and threatening the store manager with a knife while making racist remarks, according to court documents.
fox44news.com
CPS called after Temple drug arrests
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Child Protective Services were called after what Temple Police described as a large amount of narcotics being found in a car following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. The two adult occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened at...
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed after crossing I-35, being hit by pick-up in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Round Rock. Police said on Oct. 26., around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 5100 block of N IH 35 NB. A preliminary investigation...
