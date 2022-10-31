ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathan L. Nicholson

For Nathan L. Nicholson, art has been a passion for as long as he can remember. Nicholson is a digital specialist for the Evangelical Covenant Church and a multidisciplinary artist. He resides in Gary, Ind. with his wife of 18 years and two children. Nicholson was born in Chicago, Ill....
GARY, IN
247Sports

PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night

LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Spooky season at East Chicago

Halloween season is here at East Chicago (EC) Central High School. Some would say it's pumpkin spice season, but it all depends on the type of Halloween person you are. With the days getting colder, it’s important to be spending time with family and friends trick-or-treating, baking cookies, or having a horror movie marathon.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nwi.life

IU Northwest offers weekend MBA in Michigan City

The Indiana University Northwest School of Business and Economics is now accepting applications for the weekend MBA program for professionals, slated to begin in January 2023. The program will be offered at the Northern Indiana Education Foundation, located at 402 Franklin Street in Michigan City. An informational session will be held at the Foundation on November 10th from 6pm until 7pm.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

South Suburban College to Host In-Person Family Reading Night on November 17

South Suburban College’s (SSC) Adult Volunteer Literacy Program is hosting a Family Reading Night event on Thursday, November 17, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The event will occur at the Performing Arts Center of SSC’s main campus in South Holland, Illinois. The public is encouraged to attend the free event to learn more about community literacy while enjoying stories, youth activities, and live presentations. The activities for the event will include a live puppet show, face painting, balloon art, local authors, book readings, and a youth book giveaway. Community Partners include Markham Public Library’s book truck, Burst into Books, and Doughboy’s Catering.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
nwi.life

REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023

Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
nwi.life

Purdue Northwest hosts College Goal Sunday on Nov. 6

Financial aid professionals will be on site at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Hammond and Westville campuses to help college-bound students and their families apply for financial aid during free College Goal Sunday programs Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST. PNW’s Hammond campus program will be...
WESTVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
INDIANA STATE
insideradio.com

The Radio Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 Honored In Chicago.

The 2022 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last night in Chicago as Kraig Kitchin and Dennis Green, Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairmen, welcomed the nearly 300 people in attendance. Hosted by Bill Handel, morning man at iHeartMedia talk KFI Los Angeles and the nationally syndicated “Handel on the Law,” the Radio Hall of Fame welcomed ten new members.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

A 58-Mile Bike Trail from Chicago to New Buffalo Michigan is being made

We were just saying there aren’t enough 58-mile bike trails that take us from Chicago to Michigan…. Meet the Marquette Greenway: a 58-mile paved bike trail that will connect Chicago’s Southeast Side to New Buffalo, Michigan. The trail takes you past several tourist locations including botanical gardens, notable parks and even Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
nwi.life

South Shore Arts announces Blockbust Exhibit, This Is It: documentary photography exhibition examines facets of American life

South Shore Arts is pleased to present THIS IS IT: A Human-Centered View of US opening at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, November 11 through January 8, 2023. The exhibition features long-term-photodocumentary projects and photojournalism by award-winning and renowned photographers, including Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John H. White. A free public reception will take place Thursday, November 17, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
MUNSTER, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers

There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy