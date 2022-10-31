Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathan L. Nicholson
For Nathan L. Nicholson, art has been a passion for as long as he can remember. Nicholson is a digital specialist for the Evangelical Covenant Church and a multidisciplinary artist. He resides in Gary, Ind. with his wife of 18 years and two children. Nicholson was born in Chicago, Ill....
PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night
LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Keyan Arnott: Salesman, friend, future leader
Keyan Arnott loves to sell people their first car. The reason this specific situation tugs at his heartstrings eludes him, but it’s one of his favorite parts of working as a sales consultant at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo. “I just think it's an awesome experience,” said Arnott. “I...
#1StudentNWI: Spooky season at East Chicago
Halloween season is here at East Chicago (EC) Central High School. Some would say it's pumpkin spice season, but it all depends on the type of Halloween person you are. With the days getting colder, it’s important to be spending time with family and friends trick-or-treating, baking cookies, or having a horror movie marathon.
IU Northwest offers weekend MBA in Michigan City
The Indiana University Northwest School of Business and Economics is now accepting applications for the weekend MBA program for professionals, slated to begin in January 2023. The program will be offered at the Northern Indiana Education Foundation, located at 402 Franklin Street in Michigan City. An informational session will be held at the Foundation on November 10th from 6pm until 7pm.
South Suburban College to Host In-Person Family Reading Night on November 17
South Suburban College’s (SSC) Adult Volunteer Literacy Program is hosting a Family Reading Night event on Thursday, November 17, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The event will occur at the Performing Arts Center of SSC’s main campus in South Holland, Illinois. The public is encouraged to attend the free event to learn more about community literacy while enjoying stories, youth activities, and live presentations. The activities for the event will include a live puppet show, face painting, balloon art, local authors, book readings, and a youth book giveaway. Community Partners include Markham Public Library’s book truck, Burst into Books, and Doughboy’s Catering.
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023
Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Purdue Northwest hosts College Goal Sunday on Nov. 6
Financial aid professionals will be on site at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Hammond and Westville campuses to help college-bound students and their families apply for financial aid during free College Goal Sunday programs Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST. PNW’s Hammond campus program will be...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
The Radio Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 Honored In Chicago.
The 2022 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last night in Chicago as Kraig Kitchin and Dennis Green, Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairmen, welcomed the nearly 300 people in attendance. Hosted by Bill Handel, morning man at iHeartMedia talk KFI Los Angeles and the nationally syndicated “Handel on the Law,” the Radio Hall of Fame welcomed ten new members.
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute announced they performed Illinois' first successful heart transplant using a heart from a naturally deceased donor. Dr. Duc Thinh Pham calls the new method, nicknamed ‘Heart in a Box,’ "the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation in the last...
A 58-Mile Bike Trail from Chicago to New Buffalo Michigan is being made
We were just saying there aren’t enough 58-mile bike trails that take us from Chicago to Michigan…. Meet the Marquette Greenway: a 58-mile paved bike trail that will connect Chicago’s Southeast Side to New Buffalo, Michigan. The trail takes you past several tourist locations including botanical gardens, notable parks and even Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
South Shore Arts announces Blockbust Exhibit, This Is It: documentary photography exhibition examines facets of American life
South Shore Arts is pleased to present THIS IS IT: A Human-Centered View of US opening at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, November 11 through January 8, 2023. The exhibition features long-term-photodocumentary projects and photojournalism by award-winning and renowned photographers, including Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John H. White. A free public reception will take place Thursday, November 17, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
