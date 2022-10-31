Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
drydenwire.com
Two-Vehicle Crash In Chippewa County Spills 29 Tons Of Granular Material For Roofing Shingles
CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County has resulted in injuries and 29 tons of granular material for roofing shingles being spilled, according to a press release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:17p, the Chippewa County...
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI
A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
drydenwire.com
Early Morning Crash In Clear Lake Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake has resulted in a fatality, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:30a, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single0vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County hit-and-run suspect appears in court Tuesday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with hit-and-run and fleeing law enforcement in September appeared in court on Tuesday. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau is charged with five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of hit and run involving injury, two counts of hit and run and one count of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator.
Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, Wisconsin
A chemical leak at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin, resulted in a brief shelter-in-place Monday morning. Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure to Anatox and Lysine. One of those employees was on-site when the chemical leak happened, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
Fallen Hiker Rescued from Bluff in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders in Red Wing rescued a hiker who fell down an embankment from a walking trail Tuesday afternoon. A Red Wing Fire Department news release says the emergency call came in from the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff around 2 p.m. First responders located the fallen hiker about 20 minutes later.
wiproud.com
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
wwisradio.com
Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Huber Walk Away From Rusk County Jail Located In Barron
RUSK COUNTY -- Rusk County Jail Inmate, Kevin Ramsey, who was released on October 27, 2022, for a medical appointment in Ladysmith and failed to return, has been located. At the time, Rusk County Jail staff contacted the medical facility and confirmed Ramsey did not show up for the scheduled appointment.
WEAU-TV 13
Status conference requested in Lily Peters homicide case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County district attorney is requesting a status conference in the case of the teenage boy accused of killing 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters. As of now, the next hearing in the case isn’t scheduled until Aug. of next year. Court records show...
Volume One
Meet the Best – Eau Claire Animal Hospital
The Eau Claire Animal Hospital has been a staple amongst the Chippewa Valley for over 50 years--and for good reason! From emergency care and check-ups to boarding and grooming, E.C.A.H. offers a vast array of quality services and care for your animal companions. This year marks the eighth consecutive year...
wwisradio.com
Hy-Vee Eau Claire Added to List of Stores That Will Close on Thanksgiving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Add Hy-Vee to the list of stores closing this Thanksgiving. The grocery store made the announcement yesterday. Many stores are opting to be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Hy-Vee said it is closing its stores to show some gratitude for its employees who work hard the rest of the year.
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
