Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County

TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI

A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

Early Morning Crash In Clear Lake Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake has resulted in a fatality, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:30a, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single0vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.
CLEAR LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County hit-and-run suspect appears in court Tuesday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with hit-and-run and fleeing law enforcement in September appeared in court on Tuesday. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau is charged with five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of hit and run involving injury, two counts of hit and run and one count of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Fallen Hiker Rescued from Bluff in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders in Red Wing rescued a hiker who fell down an embankment from a walking trail Tuesday afternoon. A Red Wing Fire Department news release says the emergency call came in from the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff around 2 p.m. First responders located the fallen hiker about 20 minutes later.
RED WING, MN
wwisradio.com

Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Huber Walk Away From Rusk County Jail Located In Barron

RUSK COUNTY -- Rusk County Jail Inmate, Kevin Ramsey, who was released on October 27, 2022, for a medical appointment in Ladysmith and failed to return, has been located. At the time, Rusk County Jail staff contacted the medical facility and confirmed Ramsey did not show up for the scheduled appointment.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Status conference requested in Lily Peters homicide case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County district attorney is requesting a status conference in the case of the teenage boy accused of killing 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters. As of now, the next hearing in the case isn’t scheduled until Aug. of next year. Court records show...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Volume One

wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
