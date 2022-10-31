ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Fishing: More cool mornings are slipping in on us

As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s only tree giveaway of season taking place Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is distributing 1,400 trees this Saturday in its only tree giveaway of the season. The trees will be handed out from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium parking lot on Carolina Beach Road. “We are so...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is providing 1,000 free holiday meal boxes for residents in need this Thanksgiving. The meals will be given away on November 16th from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 811 Martin Street. Each box contains all of the nonperishable ingredients needed...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Calabash Fire Department announces death of longtime President

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.
CALABASH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection. The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements. The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work has begun on New Hanover County’s newest park. Construction for Hanover Pines Nature Park (formerly Battle Park) kicked off on Tuesday. Located just south of Manassas Drive, the 42.5 acre park is along Carolina Beach Road. The area will be a...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY partners with ‘Toys for Tots’, collecting donations for holidays

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are quickly approaching. With Christmas just over 7 weeks away, WWAY has once again teamed up with Toys for Tots in their annual campaign to collect toys for local children. We’re accepting donations at our station through December 15th. Feel free to...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
HAMPSTEAD, NC

