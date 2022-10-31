Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:00 a.m. Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than 445k pounds of litter picked-up along Cape Fear area roadways this year
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Litter costs millions to clean up and it can have a negative impact on tourism. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a mess along highways could push them to pick another place to visit in the future. According to the DOT, the first...
The State Port Pilot
Fishing: More cool mornings are slipping in on us
As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s only tree giveaway of season taking place Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is distributing 1,400 trees this Saturday in its only tree giveaway of the season. The trees will be handed out from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium parking lot on Carolina Beach Road. “We are so...
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is providing 1,000 free holiday meal boxes for residents in need this Thanksgiving. The meals will be given away on November 16th from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 811 Martin Street. Each box contains all of the nonperishable ingredients needed...
WECT
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tickets for this year’s “Enchanted Airlie” event at Airlie Gardens sold out in less than an hour Wednesday, leaving many residents frustrated with the buying process. New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth says tickets selling out so quickly...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large law enforcement presence reported at New Hanover County Landfill
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A large group of law enforcement was present at the New Hanover County Landfill on Thursday. A WWAY crew arrived at the landfill just after 3:30 pm. They say the Wilmington Police Department mobile command unit and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office CSI vehicles were on the scene.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three Bridge Tour lets bicyclists explore scenic Brunswick County beaches
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Happening Saturday is the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands’ annual Three Bridge Tour, a fundraising event held in southern Brunswick County. The event raises money for those in need in the community, with a special focus on youth organizations. Ed O’Neill is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Calabash Fire Department announces death of longtime President
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WECT
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the WMPO for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection. The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements. The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work has begun on New Hanover County’s newest park. Construction for Hanover Pines Nature Park (formerly Battle Park) kicked off on Tuesday. Located just south of Manassas Drive, the 42.5 acre park is along Carolina Beach Road. The area will be a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY partners with ‘Toys for Tots’, collecting donations for holidays
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are quickly approaching. With Christmas just over 7 weeks away, WWAY has once again teamed up with Toys for Tots in their annual campaign to collect toys for local children. We’re accepting donations at our station through December 15th. Feel free to...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead
Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
