Read full article on original website
Related
Christina Applegate says she walks with a cane and gained 40 pounds since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she can't control if it affects the final season of 'Dead To Me'
Christina Applegate says she won't be watching the final season of 'Dead To Me' because reminders of her multiple sclerosis are too painful.
Elle
Selena Gomez on How She Felt About Hailey Bieber’s Interview and Why Taylor Swift Is Her Only Industry Friend
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez’s press tour for her documentary My Mind and Me continued today with the release of a very thorough cover story for Rolling Stone, in which Gomez discusses everything: her secret struggle with psychosis, how her bipolar disorder diagnosis has changed her life (including her future plans to have children), why she moved to New York City, and how Hailey Bieber’s Call Your Daddy podcast interview, in which Hailey spoke about Gomez and her husband Justin Bieber’s romantic relationship for the first time, affected her.
Elle
Megan Fox With Caramel Blonde 'Zelda' Hair Is Our Favourite Look Of Hers To Date
Halloween is one of the highlights of the year when it comes to epic celebrity looks, that vary between super spooky and all-out sexy. For this year's festivities, Megan Fox went down the sultry-not-scary route by transforming into fantasy video game character, Princess Zelda. To debut said makeover, Meg's hairstylist,...
Elle
Get in Loser, We’re Listening to Lindsay Lohan’s Cover of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’
The Lohanaissance is officially upon us. The actress is set to appear in her first film in years—Netflix’s holiday jaunt, Falling for Christmas—next week, and to make things even sweeter, she’s recorded a new song too. Today, Lohan released her own version of Bobby Helms’ 1957 classic “Jingle Bell Rock,” which is set to appear in the film.
Elle
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Used to 'Get Stoned' With Her Hunger Games Co-stars After Premieres
Jennifer Lawrence had a unique post-premiere ritual with her Hunger Games costars, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. In a new interview with The New York Times, the Causeway actress candidly spoke of the way she bonded with her onscreen love interests. Reflecting on the intensity of the swarms of paparazzi...
Elle
Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Aren't Talking Anymore
Despite an October 24 report in Entertainment Tonight claiming that exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were talking again, TMZ and E! now report that that's really not the case. Three months after their August split, Kardashian and Davidson “are not speaking and [are] not hanging out again,” a source told E!. The two originally dated for nine months.
Elle
Meghan Markle Wears a Chic Trench Coat in a Rare Look at Her Off-Duty Style
After stepping back from royal duties and moving to California, Meghan Markle is able to live her life largely under the radar and out of the paparazzi's lens—but we still get glimpses of her when she's off-duty every once in a while. For example, this week, we got a rare look at how the Duchess of Sussex dresses when she's off the clock when school principal and life coach Kasiopia Moore-Watts posted a photo with her on Instagram. Meghan wore a tan trench, black top, black high-waisted pants, and black heeled sandals. Her long dark hair was styled straight with a center part.
Elle
Selena Gomez Stunned in a Magenta Silk Rodarte Dress at the Premiere of ‘My Mind and Me’
Ahead of Selena Gomez’s My Mind and Me documentary release tomorrow, the singer celebrated the project at its Hollywood premiere last night, dressed like the woman of the hour she was. Gomez stepped out in a one-shouldered silk magenta Rodarte dress. She wore her hair up and accessorized with dangle earrings. Gomez’s longtime stylist Kate Young put together the look.
Elle
Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Having ‘Fun’ Dating Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She Seems Very Happy’
Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments. After initially being reluctant to date a newly single Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid is apparently now enjoying the ride, People reports. Reports of DiCaprio and Hadid seeing each other romantically first surfaced in early September. Two months later, they’re spending time together whenever possible.
Comments / 0