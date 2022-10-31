ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

marinmagazine.com

The Top Things To Do in Marin This November

November is when the festive season starts to get into full swing — Halloween is past, Thanksgiving is coming and Christmas is right over the horizon. Take a look at a few of the best events coming up this fall. Arts & Lectures. Belvedere-Tiburon Library Art Gallery: Renewal. THROUGH...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sftimes.com

Why Fleetwood Mac recorded “Rumours” in Marin, North of San Francisco

Fleetwood Mac’s Connection to Marin and San Francisco. Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours” was recorded in Sausalito (Marin), just north of San Francisco, at the Record Plant. The 10-time Grammy-winning album has sold over 40 million copies worldwide and is considered by many to be one of the greatest albums ever made. So, why did Fleetwood Mac choose to record their most successful album in Marin? In this blog post, we will explore the reasons why Fleetwood Mac chose Marin as the location to record “Rumours”. From the beautiful scenery to the peace and quiet, we will see why Marin was the perfect place for the band to create one of the greatest albums of all time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Celebrate Art & Artists at ICB’s Beloved Winter Open Studios

The Bay Area’s favorite art destination, Sausalito’s historic ICB Building, will open its doors to the public Dec. 3-4 for the 53rd annual Winter Open Studios. The ICB is the center of the creative energy the Bay Area is known for. With 100-plus notable artists showing work ranging from sculpture, abstract and figurative painting, photography, fiber and textile art, jewelry, and images made with the help of AI, the Winter Open Studios is the one yearly art event not to miss.
SAUSALITO, CA
Josue Torres

New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco

A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF

If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

One of Oakland’s most iconic cafes closes for good this week

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., last day of business is Nov. 6. For 14 years, Aunt Mary’s Cafe has served hungry East Bay diners a quirky menu of Southern-meets-Sountwestern food, in a uniquely welcoming Temescal space. That ends on Nov. 6, owner Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho said, when the business will shutter for good. “We’ve been doing this without a profit since the pandemic began,” Ho said. “I just want to get out before I collapse.”
OAKLAND, CA
Thrillist

6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip

Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
VALLEJO, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
marinmagazine.com

A History of Angel Island, and Where to See Its Oldest Buildings

Angel Island State Park sits but a mile from mainland Marin and it’s easily reached via the Angel Island Tiburon Ferry. However, as seen from Marin, Angel Island appears lovely but lonely; not much but trees and trails. So if it’s action you’re after, hike, rent a bike (maybe an e-bike?) or take a shuttle tour to the other side of Angel Island, the side that faces Berkeley. There you’ll see history, loads of it. One example is Fort McDowell, which in 1909 was the scene of a furious construction project intended to make Angel Island the main base for the recruit training, discharging and transferring of troops on America’s West Coast.
TIBURON, CA

