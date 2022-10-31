ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
American Songwriter

8 of the Top Rock Bands of the ’80s

Defining what is distinctly ’80s rock can be a bit tricky. With bleed over from the ’70s and a booming music scene that encouraged innovation and excess, the genre took off in many directions with a number of different rock flavors battling it out in the charts. Nevertheless,...
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Box Brings a ‘Get Back’ Treatment to the Group’s Creative Breakthrough: Album Review

The Beatles’ “Get Back” film and the accompanying book, boxed set and ballyhoo were a cap on the long and proverbially winding road of 50th anniversary deluxe editions that began five years earlier with the “Sgt. Pepper” box and continue apace (allowing for pandemic delays) with the White Album and “Abbey Road.” It felt like the end — the “Get Back” sessions showed in excruciating detail why the Beatles broke up, and the resulting album, “Let It Be,” coincided with the April 1970 announcement of the group’s split and has always had a requiem-like air about it. But...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Ultimate Metallica

Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him

Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Loudwire

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums

Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
