Read full article on original website
Related
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the rock stars that have reached out to him during health issues: "when you get sick...people don't call anymore"
Ozzy's social circle has grown smaller during his recent health problems, but it's made him all the more appreciative of the friends he still has
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
8 of the Top Rock Bands of the ’80s
Defining what is distinctly ’80s rock can be a bit tricky. With bleed over from the ’70s and a booming music scene that encouraged innovation and excess, the genre took off in many directions with a number of different rock flavors battling it out in the charts. Nevertheless,...
The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Box Brings a ‘Get Back’ Treatment to the Group’s Creative Breakthrough: Album Review
The Beatles’ “Get Back” film and the accompanying book, boxed set and ballyhoo were a cap on the long and proverbially winding road of 50th anniversary deluxe editions that began five years earlier with the “Sgt. Pepper” box and continue apace (allowing for pandemic delays) with the White Album and “Abbey Road.” It felt like the end — the “Get Back” sessions showed in excruciating detail why the Beatles broke up, and the resulting album, “Let It Be,” coincided with the April 1970 announcement of the group’s split and has always had a requiem-like air about it. But...
Metallica Share Details on Third Release in Vinyl Club 2.0
Metallica reached out to members of their Vinyl Club last week to alert them that the next album would be shipping very soon. In anticipation of the record landing in mailboxes any day now, the band has also released details of what fans can expect. No surprise here, but this...
1 Elvis Presley Song Didn’t Hit No. 1 in the U.S. But a Quickly-Produced Cover Did
One Elvis Presley song with some German-language lyrics became a No. 1 single in the United Kingdom but not in the United States.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him
Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most
Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Soundtracking High School: The Top 10 Albums From 1989-1991 by Soccer Betting Genius + Radio Host Sean Miller
High school is where many form their most precious music memories, and that's the case for Sean Miller, radio host for The Feinline 98.7 FM NYC, journalist at NJ.com and Soccer Betting Genius. We turn it over to Sean for this specific list looking at the music from his formative high school years done in partnership with Gambler Media.
Why November 5th Matters In Rock History
Find out why it was a bittersweet day for Stevie Ray fans in 1991 and which hits came out this day in 1965 and 1970.
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums
Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Metallica, the Zazulas and Megaforce: How Thrash Went Mainstream
Metallica may have been nothing more than a flash in the pan without the help of Marsha and Jonny Zazula, two deeply insightful business people with a dedication to the underground rock scene. The founders of Megaforce Records died about a year apart: Marsha in January 2021 and Jonny in...
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
The 10 heaviest metal riffs of all time
Candlemass doom-master Leif Edling picks the 10 heaviest riffs of all time. All of which happen to be by one band…
Guitar World Magazine
How Bob Dylan’s infamous Newport Folk Festival Fender Stratocaster ended up in the back of a woman’s attic – and why its discovery was so controversial
The Strat was played by the folk legend at one of his most divisive shows and sold at auction for nearly $1,000,000 – but its rediscovery was met with contention, not least from Dylan himself. On July 25, 1965, Bob Dylan needed just three songs to produce one of...
Ultimate Metallica
778
Followers
455
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.http://ultimatemetallica.com/
Comments / 0