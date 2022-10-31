6 Saints players who rose to the occasion in a convincing win vs. Raiders

The New Orleans Saints had their best win of the season on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 24-0 beat down in the Superdome. It was a great day for pretty much everyone, but on a team that had a bounce-back week there are certain players who had standout performances that bode well for the rest of the season.

From rookies fighting for playing time, to players getting their reputation back on track it was a great week in New Orleans. Instead of a normal “Studs and Duds” list, we thought it was appropriate to give shine to those players that needed this game the most. Here are the three offensive and three defensive standout performances:

1

RB Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara responded to a week of trade rumors with a three touchdown explosion against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had one rushing score and two more coming off of catches. He had not found the endzone yet this season, before this week. His 158 all-purpose yards counted for almost half of the entire offense this week. It was a much needed performance, and one that should put an end to any trade talks.

2

DL Payton Turner

The former first round selection has had issues staying on the field, but against the Raiders he flashed the talent that got him taken so high. Should he find the ability to stay healthy, he could look very dangerous in this defense. It was his first multi-sack performance of his career, just his second and third sacks in the NFL. He’s always been known for his motor, but he flashed some real pass rush moves in this one.

3

QB Andy Dalton

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The decision by Dennis Allen to keep playing Andy Dalton despite Jameis Winston being healthy enough to start was highly criticized. While the Saints are 2-3 under Dalton, the offense is averaging 29.6 points per game and looking good enough to win games in the NFL. Games like today where he and Taysom Hill switch out and play efficient football are proof that the Saints should ride the hot hand until given absolute evidence that this offense cannot work.

4

CB Alontae Taylor

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Alontae Taylor has played lights out in the absence of Marshon Lattimore and has made a great argument to stay on the field when the Saints top corner comes back to the depth chart. Taylor looked good before his injury, but he has returned to play with a fearless attitude. He has been matched up with the likes of Deandre Hopkins and Davante Adams in his first two starts and has not looked out of place at all. Adams has just one catch for three yards in this weeks game.

5

WR/RS Rashid Shaheed

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rashid Shaheed didn’t score a touchdown in this one, but was given a role that wasn’t just exclusively gadget plays for the first time. His modest three catches for 38 yards is a good sign for the young player and things to come from him. His potential seems sky high due to his speed, so seeing his role expand was very important for the future of this team. He may be looked over with looking at stats, but this was a much needed performance for the rookie.

6

S Tyrann Mathieu

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In another much needed performance, Mathieu looked like the player that the Saints wanted when they signed him in the offseason. It was a great day for the former LSU Tiger that saw him make multiple plays on the ball, a QB hit and great coverage. He recorded his first interception as a Saint off of a tipped pass by Pete Werner.