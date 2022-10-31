Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering’ off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Read full article on original website
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
G-7 ministers back Ukraine support, are suspicious of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster, released a joint statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea. A year after warning Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers endorsed further punishments for the Kremlin, including setting a price cap for Russian oil exports in the coming weeks. They also pledged additional backing for Kyiv by creating a new way to assist with its reconstruction and to help other countries affected by food and energy shortages exacerbated by the war. “We reiterate our unwavering commitment to continue providing the financial, humanitarian, defense, political, technical, and legal support Ukraine needs to alleviate the suffering of its people and to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Accused of racism, a French far-right lawmaker gets a 15-day suspension
A French far-right lawmaker has been suspended from the country's parliament for 15 days, the maximum penalty, after a shouted remark during a legislative session.
Surge in claims puts UK asylum system under pressure
Britain is struggling to cope with an increase in asylum-seekers, as numbers risking their lives to cross the Channel on small boats hit record levels. - Pressure - In a sign of the workload, on September 4 this year, nearly 1,000 people were intercepted on small boats in the Channel and brought ashore.
