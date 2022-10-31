Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Related
wilsonpost.com
Title out, but Lebanon racer Hackett still revved up
With one race remaining in the Southeast Gassers Association season, Lebanon’s Mark Hackett is mathematically eliminated from championship contention. But that won’t stop him from hauling his souped-up ’65 Comet to Shadyside Dragway in Shelby, NC, to burn rubber in this weekend’s season finale.
Murfreesboro, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Murfreesboro. The Cookeville High School football team will have a game with Blackman High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. The Tipton-Rosemark Academy football team will have a game with Middle Tennessee Christian School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
wgnsradio.com
5 Rutherford Co. Players 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists
Five Rutherford County football players have been named semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards. That includes four of the five semifinalists in all of Class 6A. Two time defending state champion Oakland had quarterback Kade Hewitt nominated. Blackman had two - Justin Brown and Jack Risner. Smyrna Arion Carter was also one of the semifinalist. Oakland kicker Jacob Taylor is a Kicker of the Year semifinalist.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Riverdale Warriors at Lebanon Blue Devils Playoff Game Preview
Our game of the week this week takes us to Lebanon for a first-round playoff matchup between The Lebanon Blue Devils and The Riverdale Warriors. This is a rematch of last year’s second round game that sent Riverdale home. This matchup will feature two of the most talented players in the state, with Lebanon’s Anthony […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Riverdale Warriors at Lebanon Blue Devils Playoff Game Preview appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County
No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wilsonpost.com
Main Street Preps staff-wide Round 1 HS football predictions
The TSSAA playoffs have arrived. It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Nashville-area high school football first-round games.
wilsonpost.com
Hash Marks: Which Midstate underdogs could wreak havoc in the TSSAA football playoffs?
Welcome back to Hash Marks, a Main Street Preps column. Each week during football season, we will rewind the previous week and look at the road ahead in Middle Tennessee.
vucommodores.com
Football Game Day Tailgate Parking Sold Out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tailgate parking Lots 1, 2 and 4 are sold out for the three remaining Vanderbilt football home games, Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday. Fans who previously purchased a season or single-game pass for the tailgate lots (Lots 1, 2 and 4) along Natchez Trace will continue to have access. Those fans should check the email address associated with their ticketing account for communication for any updates to the traffic patterns and lot entry.
WSMV
Metro principal fights excessive student absence through service
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Keeping students in school has been a major issue at Shwab Elementary, according to the school’s principal. Dr. Cheryl Bowman said on average nearly one-third of all students at Shwab Elementary are chronically absent. Chronic absence means missing 10 or more school days in one semester.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
wmot.org
Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel has strong take on Tennessee Vols being ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings
The Tennessee Vols are currently the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s an impressive accomplishment for a team that just two years ago looked like it was on the brink of another 10 years in the wilderness. Josh Heupel, however, has managed to turn the...
Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro
The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
WSMV
Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
WKRN
Man dies after shooting at North Nashville apartment complex
Man dies after shooting at North Nashville apartment …. Man dies after shooting at North Nashville apartment complex. Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. Seatbelts on school buses. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Courtney Parker
In 2009 Courtney Parker traveled to Greece for a three-month residency as a dancer. She ended up staying for the next 11 years. “Before the end of that residency, (Eurovision winner) Helena Paparizou and the director told me that I should pursue a singing career,” said Parker, currently a Wilson County resident. “I was hired for that next season as a singer and dancer. I was eventually signed to a record label and became a full-time singer.”
wilsonpost.com
Multiple financial control issues found again in Tennessee State University audit
(The Center Square) — An audit report once again found that Tennessee State University didn’t show proper financial controls over university finances, leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted for or misallocated in school financial documents. The audit also showed that prior bookkeeping issues were not properly corrected,...
Comments / 0