Jefferson Parish, LA

NOLA.com

City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs

The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros

Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Spill cleanup, evacuations of 200 homes continue after derailed train leaked acid vapors

Update: Parish officials hope to have evacuation order lifted Thursday night, but they fear some homes may need to be decontaminated. Emergency workers have removed all but three of the cars in a Canadian National freight train that partially derailed Wednesday afternoon in St. James Parish and leaked hydrochloric acid, sending up a harmful vapor cloud that forced the evacuation of about 200 homes.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

‘Gutted’ or a ‘step forward’? New Orleans City Council approves rental registry law

New Orleans landlords must register all apartments with City Hall, and tenants gained new protections against retaliation, under an ordinance that the City Council approved Thursday. But what was supposed to be a moment of celebration for tenant advocates turned bittersweet when the measure’s sponsor, council member JP Morrell, dropped...
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany Trace section reopens after 2 years. First phase of I-12 expansion almost complete.

Closed since 2020, a portion of the St. Tammany Trace under the I-12 bridge reopened Monday as the first phase a massive interstate widening project nears completion. Widening of the bridge above the 31-mile-long asphalt path was completed last year, but the section remained closed for bikers and walkers while additional work continued overhead. The newly opened section runs about 560 feet from the southern edge of the Little Creek bridge to the northern edge of the Koop Drive Loop.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided

The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

