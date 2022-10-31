Read full article on original website
krwg.org
Libertarian candidate Larry Marker runs for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands
Larry Marker is a Libertarian candidate running for Commissioner of Public Lands. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
kunm.org
Biden stumps for New Mexico Democrats amid a few close, key races
President Joe Biden attended a rally with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hosted by the New Mexico Democratic Party in a South Valley community center in Albuquerque Thursday ahead of Election Day. The location, at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center in the newly-redrawn Congressional District 2, wasn’t arbitrary. The...
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
pinonpost.com
KOAT 7
Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify Ronchetti’s campaign’s position on the issue. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent […]
KOAT 7
'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
kunm.org
Let's talk about voters and voting
Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/03 8am: Election day is coming up November 8th. Most New Mexico voters show up to the polls that day but more and more are submitting ballots early – in person and by mail. Some pundits, politicians and think tanks see early voting as problematic while others consider it a method to add equity to elections. Groups like the League of Women Voters stay out of the political arguments and instead try to educate voters to encourage participation.
coloradosun.com
Republican candidate for Colorado House falsely claims Planned Parenthood sells body parts, FBI instigated U.S. Capitol riot
A Republican candidate for a state House district in Colorado Springs falsely says Planned Parenthood sells the body parts of aborted fetuses and that the FBI instigated the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pastor Scott Bottoms, who calls himself anti-establishment and part of the “far...
State representative facing backlash over tweet
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative is in hot water for a tweet about a recent murder in Santa Fe. Police arrested two people in connection to the stabbing death of a woman this weekend. Democrat Liz Thomson, who represents Albuquerque, tweeted, “QAnon?? Or just an attempt to divert attention?” The Republican Party of New […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho ordered to pay more than $43,000 in IPRA case
The city of Rio Rancho must pay more than $43,000 in fees and costs after a state district judge found the city violated New Mexico law in keeping police records confidential in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old last year. District Judge James Noel of Sandoval County awarded a total...
pinonpost.com
Liz Thomson says woman’s brutal slaying could be ‘QANON’ distraction
On Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported on the brutal slaying of 21-year-old Santa Fe woman Grace Jennings, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times with a sword. Her neck “appeared to have injuries consistent with attempts to decapitate,” according to criminal complaints filed in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Lujan Grisham holds narrow lead in New Mexico governor’s race: poll
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) holds a 3-percentage point lead over Republican Mark Ronchetti in the New Mexico gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Monday. The poll found Lujan Grisham leading Ronchetti 49 percent to 46 percent among very likely voters. Three percent said...
rrobserver.com
Journal Poll: Democrat has edge in race for US House seat
It’s a neck-and-neck race to represent southern New Mexico and parts of Albuquerque as Election Day approaches. A Journal poll found that Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has a slight edge over Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., as the race enters the home stretch. Polling shows 47% of likely voters support Vasquez while 45% favor Herrell. About 8% of voters are undecided, according to recent polling data.
KOAT 7
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
ladailypost.com
Secretary Haaland Campaigns For New Mexico Democrats
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland campaigns Oct. 28-29 for New Mexico Democrats. Courtesy photo. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-01), U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-03), NM-02 candidate Gabe Vasquez and Attorney General candidate Raúl Torrez to campaign for them and other Democrats up and down the ballot in New Mexico and encourage New Mexicans to vote.
kunm.org
TUES: Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic NM, Trump endorses Ronchetti, + More
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico - By Morgan Lee Associated Press. Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access.
ktoy1047.com
Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado Announce Agreement After Years of Dispute Over the Lower Rio Grande River
Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states. Texas, Colorado,...
New Mexico Department of Health encouraging smokers to quit with annual event
The New Mexico Department of Health will be helping those who want to quit smoking.
