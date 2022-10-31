ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwg.org

Libertarian candidate Larry Marker runs for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands

Larry Marker is a Libertarian candidate running for Commissioner of Public Lands. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

Biden stumps for New Mexico Democrats amid a few close, key races

President Joe Biden attended a rally with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hosted by the New Mexico Democratic Party in a South Valley community center in Albuquerque Thursday ahead of Election Day. The location, at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center in the newly-redrawn Congressional District 2, wasn’t arbitrary. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
pinonpost.com

Dem lawmaker issues non-apology after gruesome comment about slain woman

After far-left state Rep. Liz Thomson (D-Bernalillo) made a gruesome comment about a 21-year-old Santa Fe woman’s brutal slaying, she issued a non-apology via Twitter late Wednesday. Piñon Post exclusively broke the story about Thomson’s comments. Grace Jennings appeared to have been fatally stabbed multiple times with...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify Ronchetti’s campaign’s position on the issue. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Let's talk about voters and voting

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/03 8am: Election day is coming up November 8th. Most New Mexico voters show up to the polls that day but more and more are submitting ballots early – in person and by mail. Some pundits, politicians and think tanks see early voting as problematic while others consider it a method to add equity to elections. Groups like the League of Women Voters stay out of the political arguments and instead try to educate voters to encourage participation.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

State representative facing backlash over tweet

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative is in hot water for a tweet about a recent murder in Santa Fe. Police arrested two people in connection to the stabbing death of a woman this weekend. Democrat Liz Thomson, who represents Albuquerque, tweeted, “QAnon?? Or just an attempt to divert attention?” The Republican Party of New […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho ordered to pay more than $43,000 in IPRA case

The city of Rio Rancho must pay more than $43,000 in fees and costs after a state district judge found the city violated New Mexico law in keeping police records confidential in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old last year. District Judge James Noel of Sandoval County awarded a total...
RIO RANCHO, NM
pinonpost.com

Liz Thomson says woman’s brutal slaying could be ‘QANON’ distraction

On Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported on the brutal slaying of 21-year-old Santa Fe woman Grace Jennings, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times with a sword. Her neck “appeared to have injuries consistent with attempts to decapitate,” according to criminal complaints filed in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Journal Poll: Democrat has edge in race for US House seat

It’s a neck-and-neck race to represent southern New Mexico and parts of Albuquerque as Election Day approaches. A Journal poll found that Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has a slight edge over Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., as the race enters the home stretch. Polling shows 47% of likely voters support Vasquez while 45% favor Herrell. About 8% of voters are undecided, according to recent polling data.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Secretary Haaland Campaigns For New Mexico Democrats

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland campaigns Oct. 28-29 for New Mexico Democrats. Courtesy photo. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-01), U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-03), NM-02 candidate Gabe Vasquez and Attorney General candidate Raúl Torrez to campaign for them and other Democrats up and down the ballot in New Mexico and encourage New Mexicans to vote.
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy