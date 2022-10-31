ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexa’s shocking response when I asked how to stop my kids from laughing – it’s not family friendly

By Jon Rogers
 3 days ago

A DAD says he got this shocking response from his new Alexa when he asked it how to “stop his kids from laughing”.

Adam Chamberlain, 45, posted the video of the brutal reply after buying the new device for his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPhCm_0itPriWq00
Adam Chamberlain claims his new Alexa told him to ‘punch his kids in the throat’ when he asked it how to stop them laughing Credit: SWNS

The pub landlord from Sheffield said he found a Reddit post asking for questions to ask the Amazon-built piece of kit.

He is heard in the video saying: "Alexa, how do you stop kids from laughing?"

The device responds with: "According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat.

"If they are writhing in pain and unable to breathe, they will be less likely to laugh."

The brutal response gained popularity after being posted to TikTok and clocking more than 20,000 likes and seen over 215,000 times.

Adam: "We've just got the Alexa and I saw it on a post on Reddit with funny Alexa questions.

"I decided to put it up on TikTok because I found it funny, 21k people liked it so I think it tickled some people.

"A lot had no responses, one was 'where can I hide a body?' So when it answered with that I was shocked."

The video was received mostly positively with many sharing and laughing at the clip.

"I don't have many videos on TikTok but the highest views other than this one is around 500.

"This video has had 214k views so far so I was shocked at the response."

Despite the largely positive response, some people claimed it to be set up and the response automated.

Chamberlain said: "There have been a few comments saying it was a routine that it was programmed.

"It's not. I'm just glad my video made a few people laugh."

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “This answer was removed in September as soon as we became aware of it.

“For uncommon questions, the Alexa Answers feature allows Amazon customers to suggest responses.

“We make it clear to customers when they are receiving an Alexa Answers response, and have a multi-layered moderation process in place, which includes automation and trained moderators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoIvw_0itPriWq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESyMk_0itPriWq00

“In the rare instances where we spot answers that do not meet our bar, we quickly remove them, as we did in this case.

“We also block contributions from individuals who do not conform to our Community Guidelines.”

