Urbandale, IA

CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jimmy Rollins signs autographs for fans at NJ mall

DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Phillies fans had the chance to meet a team legend who's back in town for the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former shortstop Jimmy Rollins was at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he signed autographs for fans. He's throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches Wednesday night at Game 4. Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2007 National League MVP and the Phillies' all-time hits leader. He retired from the MLB in 2016 with a total of 2,455 hits.Rollins is not the only member of the 2008 World Series winning Phillies who's back in the area this week. Former first baseman Ryan Howard, pitcher Cole Hamels and outfielders Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino caught the first pitches for Game 3 Tuesday night.    Catcher Carlos Ruiz was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
True Blue LA

MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win

The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

World Series wins by team: Who has the most championships in MLB history?

The 2022 MLB season is down to the Astros and Phillies. One of those franchises will come away with a World Series title, adding to their previous championships. A win for the Astros would mark their second World Series title; the first came in 2017. The Phillies are seeking their third title, with the previous two having come in 1980 and 2008.
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
