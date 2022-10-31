Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Umpire Pat Hoberg called perfect game in Astros' Game 2 win
Major League Baseball fans are always quick to point out when an umpire makes a controversial ball or strike call – especially when that call goes against their team. But what about when an umpire goes an entire game without making a single wrong call?. That is what home...
World Series: Astros toss combined no-hitter in Game 4 vs. Phillies, make history after brilliant Cristian Javier start
The Houston Astros — led by starter Cristian Javier — have thrown the second no-hitter in World Series history. Javier and three relief pitchers combined to blank the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 Wednesday night, 5-0, and pull Houston even in the series in historic fashion. The combined...
Phillies Call Upon Stable of Champions for World Series Game 3 First Pitch
The Phillies are calling upon representatives of all four title-winning Philadelphia sports teams to throw out first pitches before Game 3 of the World Series.
Phillies shuffle pitching rotation after World Series Game 3 postponement
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies has been officially postponed. Rain has put the Fall Classic, tied at a game apiece, on hold, but that’s not the only thing the weather has done. It has also prompted Phillies manager Rob Thomson to shuffle his pitching rotation, as some expected.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night
The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Jimmy Rollins signs autographs for fans at NJ mall
DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Phillies fans had the chance to meet a team legend who's back in town for the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former shortstop Jimmy Rollins was at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he signed autographs for fans. He's throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches Wednesday night at Game 4. Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2007 National League MVP and the Phillies' all-time hits leader. He retired from the MLB in 2016 with a total of 2,455 hits.Rollins is not the only member of the 2008 World Series winning Phillies who's back in the area this week. Former first baseman Ryan Howard, pitcher Cole Hamels and outfielders Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino caught the first pitches for Game 3 Tuesday night. Catcher Carlos Ruiz was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.
True Blue LA
MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win
The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Sporting News
World Series wins by team: Who has the most championships in MLB history?
The 2022 MLB season is down to the Astros and Phillies. One of those franchises will come away with a World Series title, adding to their previous championships. A win for the Astros would mark their second World Series title; the first came in 2017. The Phillies are seeking their third title, with the previous two having come in 1980 and 2008.
Simulated World Series: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth homer lifts Astros over Phillies in Game 4
A 500-foot first-inning blast from Yordan Alvarez set the tone and Cristian Javier outdueled Aaron Nola in Houston's 3-1 Sim Series win.
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0