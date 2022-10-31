Use the form below to sign up as an individual, family, neighborhood, team or civic group. Bring buckets or bags from home, gloves or a grabber, and masks. The goal is to pick up trash and debris to keep it from polluting Dunwoody streams. Volunteers should choose a spot in Dunwoody. It can be a street, a neighborhood common area, a stream or wooded area. Take + post pics on social media using the hashtag #GreatDunwoodyCleanup. Email photos: communications@dunwoodyga.gov.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO