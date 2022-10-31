ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dunwoodyga.gov

#GreatDunwoodyCleanup

Use the form below to sign up as an individual, family, neighborhood, team or civic group. Bring buckets or bags from home, gloves or a grabber, and masks. The goal is to pick up trash and debris to keep it from polluting Dunwoody streams. Volunteers should choose a spot in Dunwoody. It can be a street, a neighborhood common area, a stream or wooded area. Take + post pics on social media using the hashtag #GreatDunwoodyCleanup. Email photos: communications@dunwoodyga.gov.
DUNWOODY, GA
dunwoodyga.gov

Dunwoody to hold Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11

Dunwoody, GA – November 1, 2022 – The City of Dunwoody will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. on November 11 at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial (4770 N. Peachtree Road). The public ceremony is hosted by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation with support from the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs VFW Post 10822 and Dunwoody Woman’s Club.
DUNWOODY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy