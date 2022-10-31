Read full article on original website
The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White
The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
Dolly Parton Mourn’s ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn’s Death in Emotional Tribute
Country icon Dolly Parton tweeted about the late legend and her close friend Loretta Lynn following her passing this morning. Loretta Lynn passed away this morning. She died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. Since then, many have taken to social media to mourn and share memories about the star.
Alan Jackson Delivers Heartfelt Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Sweet Performance Of “Where Her Heart Has Always Been”
Alan Jackson does it again. During the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry last night, he honored her with a stunning performance of his song “Where Her Heart Has Always Been.”. From his 2021 Where Have You...
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Honor Sister Loretta Lynn with Performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Peggy Sue Wright and Crystal Gayle honored their sister, the late country music legend Loretta Lynn during a special performance during the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 14 with a performance of Lynn’s classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson & George Strait’s Middle Finger To Country Radio With “Murder On Music Row” Performance
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’
On October 4, the world lost a true icon in Loretta Lynn, who passed away… The post John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’ appeared first on Outsider.
How to watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn tonight (10-30-22)
Country singing legend Loretta Lynn, who died last month, will be honored Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) when CMT hosts the “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn.”. The special will air at 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable you can...
CMT
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Alan Jackson To Receive The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award At This Year’s CMA Awards
Talk about well deserved. Alan Jackson has been a staple of country music for over 30 years, and hasn’t really missed a beat since he first hit the country music scene. The guy still plays a ton of shows, and not to mention, he released what he described as the “country-est” album he’s put together in his whole career last year, Where Have You Gone, which is a testament of his longevity as a premiere entertainer in the country music world.
George Strait Absolutely Crushes A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
From one country icon to another. George Strait honored the late, great Loretta Lynn with an incredible performance of her very first #1 hit, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”. During the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta...
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Stayed Up Late to See Her Show — Sort Of [Watch]
When Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) in Greenville, S.C., there were a few very special fans in the crowd: Her boys. The superstar's family came out to see the show, and she shared sweet video of her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, watching attentively as he sat beside her husband, Mike Fisher. The clip was filmed during her performance of "Ghost Story," when Underwood typically puts her stunt skills to good use and flies over the crowd in an aerial hoop. She flew right over Isaiah's head during this performance, and he waved and blew kisses in excitement, cheering "Mommy!" as she sang.
Randy Travis Plays Beer Pong Backstage at a Post Malone Show — With Post Malone! [Watch]
File this under "unlikely team-ups we never knew we needed": When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour on Sunday (Oct. 16), a few country stars came out to be fans for the night, including none other than Randy Travis.
Elle King Finds Faith in Lively New Song, ‘Try Jesus’ [Listen]
Elle King is offering fans a taste of her upcoming full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife, with the release of a new song, "Try Jesus," on Friday (Oct. 21). In the tune — which King co-wrote with Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson — the singer decries a struggling love life full of less-than-worthy men. After listing some of the dead-end partners she has encountered, she concludes that it may be time to try a different route: one with a little more faith.
Blake Shelton Is Retiring From ‘The Voice’ After Season 23
It's the end of an era for Blake Shelton and The Voice. After 22 seasons with the show, the winningest coach in the reality competition's history is stepping away from his swiveling red chair. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me...
