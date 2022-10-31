Read full article on original website
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
severnaparkvoice.com
Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs
Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
Faculty Member Uses Narcan To Revive Unconscious Student In Northwestern High School Bathroom
A fast-acting faculty member at a Maryland high school may have saved a student’s life on Wednesday morning, officials say. In Prince George's County, officers from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Northwestern High School early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, where there was a report of a student who was unconscious in a bathroom.
denver7.com
What's behind a nationwide surge in kids getting sick?
BOSTON, Mass. — Pediatricians nationwide are seeing an unprecedented and early surge in the number of kids getting sick this year, leaving many parents concerned about a possible prolonged cold and flu season. Shelley Orman lives in Baltimore and knows there will inevitably be days when someone in her...
Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
severnaparkvoice.com
Life Pho Offers A Phonomenal Vietnamese Experience
As the season changes and the temperature drops, here's a great way to warm yourself up from your head to your toes - it's pho!. Pho is a soothing Vietnamese soup unlike any other. The dish features vermicelli (rice noodles) and delectable broth with thinly sliced meat, or tofu and vegetables.
Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients
BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
severnaparkvoice.com
A Time For Thanks
My desk at SPAN has the best view. When I look up in one direction, I see the changing of the seasons on the trees outside the window. Currently, it looks like a paintbrush has touched the green tree, leaving just a dab of bright reds and orange. When I look in the other direction, I am blessed with a doorway to people either picking up or dropping off food throughout the day. I am blessed because each person who I see at that door fills my day with moments and reminders of gratitude. In the spirit of this Thanksgiving season, I want to share some of that with you.
NBC Washington
Teacher Takes Students to Café, Falsely Reports Multiple Stabbings at Maryland School: Sheriff
A teacher took students out of a Maryland school to a café and falsely reported multiple stabbings Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The teacher escorted 27 students from Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia almost a mile through the woods to The Buzz Café, where she asked the staff to call police and report multiple stabbings at the school, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. The teacher herself spoke to the dispatcher.
belairnewsandviews.com
Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raises more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet
The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raised a record of more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:. The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala Raises More Than $1.2 Million for Cancer LifeNet. Most successful Starnight...
fox5dc.com
Woman exposes herself handing out Halloween candy to children in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Monday as she was handing out Halloween candy. Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of indecent exposure in the 3600 block on 2nd Avenue in Edgewater around 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. The...
severnaparkvoice.com
County Completes New Broadneck Trail Rest Stop
Walkers, bikers and runners have another rest stop to enjoy at the west end of the Broadneck Peninsula Trail. Before the arrival of fall, the county completed the picturesque break area, which is situated near College Parkway and Peninsula Farm Road in Arnold. The new area is less than one mile off the B&A Trail at the end of Jones Station Road.
Maryland woman arrested for allegedly exposing herself, yelling at children while handing out Halloween candy
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested after police say she exposed herself and yelled obscenities toward children while she was handing out candy on Halloween night. Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded for a report of an indecent exposure in 3600 block of...
Grocery store in NE Baltimore closed due to rodent infestation
The Baltimore City Health Department closed a Food Depot Thursday afternoon for a rodent infestation.
severnaparkvoice.com
Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations
The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
Two students in Baltimore County report incidents of assault, indecent exposure
Students from Lansdowne Middle School and Lansdowne High School reported incidents of assault and indecent exposure earlier this week.
Where's Marty? With the Jobes brothers, well known duck decoy makers in Havre de Grace
Hi Everyone!Today was a treat for K2, and I. It was back up to Havre De Grace, and it was all about three brothers who may be the last of the homemade Duck/Goose decoy makers left in America. Meet, from left to right, Joey Jobes, Charles Jobes and Bob Jobes. They learned their craft from their dad, and from right, is Madison Mitchell, who many consider to be one of the greatest decoy makers in the world. Over decade the Jobes have handmade made tens of thousands. Some are so prized they get used as decorative art in hunting lodges, and homes. And "some"...
Wbaltv.com
Medical Alert: What's the cause in spike of RSV cases across country
TOWSON, Md. — In this Medical Alert segment, hospitals throughout the nation are dealing with an unprecedented, early spike in Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which typically peaks between November and March. Some hospitals are even reporting they are at capacity for pediatric beds. Joining us with more is interim Chair of Pediatrics at GBMC Dr. Theresa Nguyen on the reasons behind the spike and what can be done to combat the surge.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel
EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
