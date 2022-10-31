My desk at SPAN has the best view. When I look up in one direction, I see the changing of the seasons on the trees outside the window. Currently, it looks like a paintbrush has touched the green tree, leaving just a dab of bright reds and orange. When I look in the other direction, I am blessed with a doorway to people either picking up or dropping off food throughout the day. I am blessed because each person who I see at that door fills my day with moments and reminders of gratitude. In the spirit of this Thanksgiving season, I want to share some of that with you.

