Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns
WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
No Such Thing As Overdue at these Eastern Iowa Libraries
If there's no late fee, why would I return it promptly? Or at all. That was one of the fears of a new policy implemented in 2020 at the Cedar Rapids Public Library: no more overdue fees. But as KCRG reports, a presentation was given by the library board recently, saying that despite those initial fears to the contrary, people are still returning things and doing so "on time". And it's eliminating a lot of unnecessary extra work for the staff.
Bird Flu Continues To Spread A Second Time Through Iowa
It’s been less than two weeks since bird flu made its way back into Iowa flocks after we had been in the clear for months. On October 20th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the first case to hit the state since May 2nd.
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
Friends, family come together to harvest fields of Iowa farmer who passed from cancer
It was a sad day for some in the agriculture community when they learned that friend and neighbor Paul Baker had lost his battle with cancer.
Animal seized from Cedar Falls home
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
Turkey Cooking Class Open To Public At Iowa State Fairgrounds
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans looking to learn how to cook and carve a turkey can attend a class at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. That’s Morgan Pothoven of the Iowa Turkey Federation. She says the class caters to beginner and experienced cooks alike. People can find more information on Tuesday’s class on the Iowa State Fair website or the Iowa Turkey Federation’s social media page.
Heroic Rapper Saves Iowa Family From Deadly Flames
One Iowa man's wrong turn saved six lives. In late October, aspiring rapper Brendon Birt made a wrong turn down a road in Red Oak, Iowa, a town located on the Southwestern part of the state, not too far from the Nebraska border. On this strange road that he had...
Watch Out For This Tree Planted in the Middle of Iowa Road
The next time you're out for a joy ride in western Iowa, be on the lookout for this one-of-a-kind traffic obstruction. You may be asking yourself, "Why is this tree in the middle of the road and why hasn't it been cut down?" Well, there's a very good reason behind it and it might surprise you just how long it's been there in the first place.
Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
One of Waterloo’s Oldest Restaurants Burns Down After 70 years
Hickory House on Park Road in Waterloo is one of the many beloved restaurants in the Cedar Valley. After a fire set the building ablaze at 9 AM on Sunday morning, one of the city's oldest eateries is no more. Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar told KWWL that the fire...
RAGBRAI’s Golden Anniversary Celebrates one L of A Ride [PHOTO]
One "L" of a ride! Get it? If not let me enlighten you. The roman numeral L stands for 50, and it's the golden anniversary of Iowa's most famous bike ride. The Register Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is launching this anniversary ride in a pretty glitzy way, with a snazzy new logo. It even commissioned 15 downtown Des Moines billboards to show it off on Monday morning, October 31.
Reinbeck resident receives 2022 Iowa School Mental Health award
The Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, Iowa’s hub for school-based mental health research, professional development, and clinical services, announced three winners of the 2022 Iowa School Mental Health Awards at the Iowa (Behavioral, Equitable, Social-Emotional, Trauma-Informed Health in Schools) Summit. The awards program recognizes individuals who have made...
What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?
The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows
The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)
Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
4-year-old found in Iowa pond after ‘extensive search’
After being last seen in their front yard, a 4-year-old was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
A Simple Mistake Helps Save Lives of Four Iowans in Fire [VIDEO]
A man came to the rescue of four people during a horrible blaze in an Iowa town of just under 6,000. The fire broke out in Red Oak, in southwest Iowa, a little before 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. A man who was driving in the area says he came upon the fire totally by accident. He had taken a wrong turn and ended up driving down the street where the fire was just beginning. Knowing the time of day, he assumed people must be inside and sprung into action.
