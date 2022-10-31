ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Four Ohio State players make the cut as contenders for major college football awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Paris Johnson Jr. has live up to all the hype as Ohio State football’s former five-star recruit at left tackle. It took him a while to finally get a chance to play the position because his services were needed elsewhere. But now that he is, he’s excelling in the role while continuing what’s been an impressive run as an offensive lineman. He’s played 1,271 snaps in his career, with 733 of them being in pass-blocking situations. Only one of those has ended with him giving up a sack. A play he still remembers to this day.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth and OSU Wexner set new revenue records in FY22, but one has an investment loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center continued their record-beating revenue streak and posted healthy operating margins in fiscal 2022, although this year’s falling stock market resulted in OhioHealth Corp.’s first on-paper investment loss since the 2009 recession. Mount Carmel Health System posted its third operating loss […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.   Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus CEO

Ray Paprocki Announces Departure From Dispatch Magazines

It’s time for a new adventure. Starting Nov. 2, I will join forces with my wife, Sherry Beck Paprocki, at her company, R.S. Rock Media, to engage locally and nationally with clients on strategic communications. We are excited about the opportunity to work even more closely together—something we’ve been doing since we met as reporters at The Lantern, the Ohio State University student newspaper.
COLUMBUS, OH
KHON2

Chaminade men’s basketball falls in exhibition opener at Ohio State

The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena. Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords. Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
grocerydive.com

Kroger to add ghost kitchens to three Ohio stores

Kroger plans to open ghost kitchens at three supermarkets in the Columbus, Ohio, area later this year in partnership with Kitchen United, the companies announced Monday. The “Mix Food Hall” locations will each offer items from multiple restaurant brands for pickup or delivery, and customers will be able to order food from numerous brands in a single order.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy