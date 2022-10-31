Read full article on original website
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Four Ohio State players make the cut as contenders for major college football awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Paris Johnson Jr. has live up to all the hype as Ohio State football’s former five-star recruit at left tackle. It took him a while to finally get a chance to play the position because his services were needed elsewhere. But now that he is, he’s excelling in the role while continuing what’s been an impressive run as an offensive lineman. He’s played 1,271 snaps in his career, with 733 of them being in pass-blocking situations. Only one of those has ended with him giving up a sack. A play he still remembers to this day.
3 reasons Ohio State should be concerned despite win over Penn State
Ohio State football picked up a huge 44-31 win over then No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. It was the Buckeyes’ first ranked win since Week 1, when they took down Notre Dame, who are now unranked at 5-3. However, despite pulling out the win in Happy Valley, there is a bit of cause for concern as far as Ohio State should see.
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
On Ohio State football’s other hamstring injury, Miyan Williams’ hand and Tyleik Williams’ eyeballs: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is no such thing as a normal day of practice for Ohio State football cornerback Jordan Hancock. Not anymore. Not after he couldn’t practice at the start of what was expected to be a breakout season. Hancock confirmed Wednesday the preseason injury he suffered...
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
OhioHealth and OSU Wexner set new revenue records in FY22, but one has an investment loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center continued their record-beating revenue streak and posted healthy operating margins in fiscal 2022, although this year’s falling stock market resulted in OhioHealth Corp.’s first on-paper investment loss since the 2009 recession. Mount Carmel Health System posted its third operating loss […]
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
Ray Paprocki Announces Departure From Dispatch Magazines
It’s time for a new adventure. Starting Nov. 2, I will join forces with my wife, Sherry Beck Paprocki, at her company, R.S. Rock Media, to engage locally and nationally with clients on strategic communications. We are excited about the opportunity to work even more closely together—something we’ve been doing since we met as reporters at The Lantern, the Ohio State University student newspaper.
Delaware developments not in the works yet, despite planned demolition at taxpayer expense
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is allocating more than $20 million for demolition around the state, including four sites in Delaware County. It’s supposed to promote economic development but plans either have not been set or are planned for three of the four projects around the county.
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
Chaminade men’s basketball falls in exhibition opener at Ohio State
The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena. Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords. Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that […]
Kroger to add ghost kitchens to three Ohio stores
Kroger plans to open ghost kitchens at three supermarkets in the Columbus, Ohio, area later this year in partnership with Kitchen United, the companies announced Monday. The “Mix Food Hall” locations will each offer items from multiple restaurant brands for pickup or delivery, and customers will be able to order food from numerous brands in a single order.
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging
An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she's living in the body of someone twice her age. Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.
