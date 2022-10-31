ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased.

Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the 6,000 SF retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased. Creative Home Furnishings, a home furniture store, leased 4,200 SF of retail space and was represented by Bobby Hines of Spencer/Hines Properties. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the landlord.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County. https://www.wspa.com/news/over-the-edge-event-raises-money-for-cancer-in-spartanburg/. Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SUV crashes through historic Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it. The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Council Notes: Council approves park funding, advances road fee increase

Here’s a recap of Greenville County Council’s Nov. 1 meeting:. Approved: Grant to help expand Paris Mountain State Park. After a two-week delay to address residents’ concerns about potential increases in traffic, council voted 9-3 to approve third and final reading of an ordinance awarding a $400,000 grant for a project that would expand Paris Mountain State Park.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

