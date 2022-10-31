Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
greenvillejournal.com
Rules of the road: Increasing congestion makes driving basics crucial to safety
There’s not a day that goes by on Upstate roads when traffic congestion — and all too frequently, accidents — bring both delays and danger to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This makes it all the more important for drivers to remember and obey not only basic traffic...
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
southmag.com
The Kessler Collection Commemorates Grand Opening of Newest Property in Greenville, S.C.
The Kessler Collection recently celebrated the highly-anticipated grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. Adding to its portfolio of artistically inspired boutique hotels, the newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. “After...
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames closes part of I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer fire closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 85 in the Upstate Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles during the evening commute. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on I-85 south at mile marker 15, which is near the Highway 187 exit,...
Spartanburg Co. Council learns more about potential American Rescue Plan-funded projects
On Tuesday, Spartanburg County Councilmembers learned more about potential American Rescue Plan-funded projects that leaders said would benefit people countywide.
greenvillejournal.com
Milestone: At 55 years old, Senior Action shows no signs of slowing down
Watching Juanita Preuitt’s fingers dance over the piano keys as she plays a World War-era tune her brother taught her, you wouldn’t know she just got out of an arthritis class. When she finishes playing “J.C.’s Boogie,” she rises to applause and cheers echoing throughout the cavernous lobby.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County Council approves architect for new detention center design
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved a resolution to accept a $40,000 PARD grant that will be used for improvements at Hurricane Spring Park, hired a design architect for the new county detention center and approved several fee in lieu agreements for capital investment in the county. Chairman...
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased.
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the 6,000 SF retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased. Creative Home Furnishings, a home furniture store, leased 4,200 SF of retail space and was represented by Bobby Hines of Spencer/Hines Properties. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the landlord.
Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
A man died a week after their vehicle was hit by the rear axle of a tractor trailer that had crashed along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.
wspa.com
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County. https://www.wspa.com/news/over-the-edge-event-raises-money-for-cancer-in-spartanburg/. Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and...
FOX Carolina
SUV crashes through historic Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it. The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade...
‘Chemical smell’ causes Gaffney Salvation Army Thrift Store to relocate, weeks before holiday season
Leaders with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said their thrift store is down thousands of dollars in sales and being forced to move into a temporary location.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Council Notes: Council approves park funding, advances road fee increase
Here’s a recap of Greenville County Council’s Nov. 1 meeting:. Approved: Grant to help expand Paris Mountain State Park. After a two-week delay to address residents’ concerns about potential increases in traffic, council voted 9-3 to approve third and final reading of an ordinance awarding a $400,000 grant for a project that would expand Paris Mountain State Park.
Crash kills pedestrian along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
A man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
Greenville Co. Council to vote on book restrictions Tuesday
Greenville County Council is meeting Tuesday to vote on whether or not some books in the Greenville County Public Library should be restricted from children.
FOX Carolina
Inspections after man’s disappearance reveal violations at Spartanburg recycling plant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County recycling plant had multiple safety violations according to an investigation conducted after a man disappeared on the job. Duncan “Alex” Burrell-Gordon, a worker at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer, went missing in May. His blood and other remains were found on...
FOX Carolina
Driver who died week after I-85 crash in Spartanburg Co. identified
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died on Thursday, more than a week after a crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. Troopers said a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near the 83 mile marker on Oct. 26 and struck a concrete wall. The collision caused the rear trailer...
SUV crashes into landmark Greenville business
Notable damage has been reported to a notable Greenville landmark after an SUV crashed into a building over the weekend, causing major structural damage.
Comments / 0