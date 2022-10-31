Read full article on original website
Hilarious Samsung Ad Takes Another Jab at Apple for Not Having a Foldable iPhone
Samsung has released another addition to its occasional series of ads taking potshots at Apple for its lack of hardware innovation. Titled "On the Fence," the 30-second clip encourages iPhone users to make the switch to Samsung's foldable range instead of waiting for Apple to catch up.
What Are Pixel Feature Drops and When Is the Next One Available?
If you value fast and frequent software updates, there's no better phone to get than a Google Pixel. Google leads the pack in this regard because it owns the software. Besides fast and regular updates, Google also has the so-called Pixel Feature Drops that make its Pixel lineup interesting. Here's everything you need to know about Google's Pixel Feature Drops.
How to Easily Record Your Screen and Camera on Windows for Free With Clipchamp
A screen recorder is a handy tool, you'll agree. Recording your screen lets you capture important details, like the steps to use an app that you want to share with friends.
How to Use Google Sheets in Dark Mode (on Mobile & Desktop)
A spreadsheet needs all your attention when trying to make sense of the data. Using Google Sheets in Dark Mode can help reduce digital eye strain, especially if you work in a darkened room at night. Here are a few ways to use Google Sheets in Dark Mode on your mobile and desktop.
The Best 8 Ways to Fix Black Screen on Windows 10/11
One of the most frustrating things Windows 10 or 11 users can encounter is a black screen. Unlike some issues, the black screen doesn't give you an error code or message, making the issue much harder to pinpoint.
How to Use Your MacBook With the Lid Closed in Clamshell Mode
Yes, it is possible to close your MacBook's lid and still be able to use it. And this is especially useful if you have an issue with your MacBook's screen or you want to convert your MacBook into a desktop.
5 Ways to Check If Your Windows 11 PC Supports Miracast
Your Windows 11 and 10 PC comes with an integrated Wireless Display feature. This allows you to mirror and cast your computer to an external display such as a monitor or smart TV. However, for the wireless display feature to work, your computer and the receiving device must support Miracast....
How to Clone and Run an Angular App on Your Machine
Angular is a robust JavaScript framework for building single-page applications. Google developed the software and maintains it alongside worldwide contributors. Like React, you can use Angular to create...
The 3 Best Terminal-Based Web Browsers for Linux
Terminal-based browsers are something of a niche interest—even among seasoned Linux users, and most mainstream distros will come with either Firefox or Falkon pre-installed. But there are good reasons why you might want to experience the internet via a browser in your terminal.
How to Add Animated Snowfall to Windows 11’s Desktop
A winter wonderland is always a pretty sight on your desktop, no matter what the season. And while you can't make a snowman on Windows 11's desktop, you can turn it into a stunning snowscape with falling snowflakes to reflect the season.
Adobe Stock vs. Storyblocks: Which Royalty-Free Media Platform Is Better?
As more people seek to flex their creative muscles online, royalty-free imagery has grown in demand. Today, you will find plenty of services for all kinds of media, from music to video and sound effects.
Best Deals Of the Week: Earbuds, Streaming Tools, Home Security and More
This week, we've seen a few awesome deals you should not miss out on. Some you've seen published in the past week, others we've reserved for the round-up.
Does Your Windows Start Menu Reset to Default on Reboot? Try These 6 Fixes
The Start Menu is a central hub for all the apps and features installed on your computer. The best thing is that you can customize its layout and settings as per your liking. However, for many users, the Start Menu resets to its default settings after reboot.
How to Open the Local Security Policy in Windows 11
The Local Security Policy is a powerful tool that lets you control various security settings on your Windows 11 computer. But do you know how to access this utility?
How to Use FSearch to Quickly Find Files and Folders on Linux
Most Linux file managers feature built-in search to facilitate file and folder searching. However, the search functionality on many of these file managers is far from perfect and calls for a dedicated file search utility that's quick and offers all the essential file-searching features.
The 7 Best Apple Watch Ultra Bands
The Apple Watch is getting bigger, and even better. Featuring a larger 49mm screen, rugged design, bigger battery, and more, the Apple Watch Ultra takes the wearable lineup in a unique new direction.
How to Create Better Linux Terminal GIFs With VHS
The Linux terminal is a wonderful tool that helps you get the best out of your machine. Most people learn to use it by following tutorials with line-by-line instructions. But a better way may be to see it in action.
How to Use DefenderUI to Repair the Windows Protection History
Windows keeps a tab on the Windows Defender's activities. For instance, every time Defender removes an app or stops a service/process from running, the activities are logged inside Windows Protection History.
7 Apps That Help You Automatically Delete Files on Windows
There are certain files you might not want to keep on your Windows device, which you'll want your PC to delete automatically. And while the Task Scheduler or the Storage Sense tool can help you automatically delete your files, they have their fair share of flaws that complicate matters.
How to Group Desktop Shortcut Icons in Windows 11
Is your Windows 11 desktop a disorganized mess? If so, you can organize it better by grouping shortcut icons into category boxes. Windows 11 doesn't have any feature that enables you to group icons into boxes on the desktop.
