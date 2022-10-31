Read full article on original website
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Homelessness in Des Moines, rain and snow chances
Homelessness in Des Moines is a growing problem with no easy solution. “It’s not their fault. We’re a proud community of Des Moines, but our community is failing these people,” a downtown neighbor told KCCI. At 6 p.m., KCCI shows you the city’s most vulnerable from the...
KCCI.com
Moo's BBQ owner dies from rare autoimmune disease
NEWTON, Iowa — The owner of one of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants has died. Moo's Barbecue in Newton announced Monday that Jeremy Biondi died. He had been diagnosed with liver and kidney disease. Biondi was featured on KCCI earlier this year. One of Biondi's wishes was to...
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
weareiowa.com
Iowa parents worry for daughter they say went missing in California
AMES, Iowa — Even after talking with Gennady Pogorelko and Oksana Fursova for just a few minutes, their care for their daughter Irina is obvious. "She was always quiet and smart ... Just a regular, nice kid that's growing and doing well," Pogorelko said. But the two parents haven't...
Iowa Parents Hope for Safe Return of College-Aged Daughter
Still fresh on everyone's mind is the case of Mollie Tibbetts, the Brooklyn, Iowa college student who went missing in 2018 after going on a run near her hometown and was later found dead, at the hands of Christian Bahena Rivera. More recently was the disappearance and death of Gabby...
KCCI.com
Iowa ghost hunters offer to investigate potentially haunted homes
DES MOINES, Iowa — One group based in Des Moines is ready to take on the paranormal in your house. Spirits of Iowa Paranormal Society, or SIPS, has been ghost hunting for more than a year. Founder Dane Andersen says he got the idea after his first encounter as...
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines school buildings now stocked with Narcan
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines public school buildings are now stocked with a supply of the anti-overdose drug naloxone – better known as Narcan. On Monday, doses of the nasal spray were distributed to school nurses. The spray can instantly reverse the effects of opioid-related overdoses. Des Moines school nurses say they hope to […]
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa — A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
Des Moines students get warm winter gear thanks to Athene
DES MOINES, Iowa — Athene is making sure elementary students in central Iowa stay warm this winter. The company’s annual Coats & Boots event was held Thursday morning at McKinley Elementary School in Des Moines. Each student at the school was fitted for a new coat and winter boots. Athene is also making sure students […]
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
If you win $1.2B Powerball, perhaps consider not taking cash
Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
weareiowa.com
bleedingheartland.com
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
weareiowa.com
