Paid Content | Pop & Nod is a new, local boutique in Des Moines that is all about color and fun! Mallory Halverson, Owner, talks about the things she looks for in her merchandise and how a percentage of every sale goes to help Count the Kicks and why that organization is so important to her and her family. Come out and see the apparel and home goods that show personality and make you smile! Find Pop & Nod in Booth 113 at the Des Moines Holiday Boutique this Friday (10a-9p), Saturday (10a-8p) and Sunday (10a-5p) at the Iowa Events Center. Get your discounted tickets to the Des Moines Holiday Boutique online and save $3 by using the Promo Code WOITV.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO