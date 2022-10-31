ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDHN

The Extra Point: Mobile Christian vs. Houston Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston Academy went on a historic tear throughout the 2022 season, finishing with the best record the school has seen in over 15 years. The last time Houston Academy finished the regular season with an undefeated record was back in 2006. The Raiders were the number one seed out of 3A […]
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy