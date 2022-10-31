ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

A-K Valley WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

By Michael Love
Valley News Dispatch
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Kaley Simqu battles Kiski Area’s Madison Bachar for a header during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Plum High School.

GIRLS

Class 3A

Semifinals

3-Plum (16-1) vs. 2-Moon (18-0)

8 p.m. Tuesday, at Antimarino Stadium, Monroeville

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Mars (16-0)/5-Latrobe (12-2-2) in championship game Saturday at Highmark Stadium (time TBD)

Players to watch: Cam Rogers, F, Plum; Eva Molnar, M, Moon

Corner kicks: Plum has arrived in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the fourth year in a row and also is looking for a fourth straight trip to the championship game. The Mustangs punched their tickets to the final four with a 2-1 victory over No. 11 Montour last Thursday at home. Seniors Kaitlyn Killinger and Cam Rogers scored goals. Killinger’s score was her team-leading 21st of the season. Plum has outscored its opponents 80-9 over 17 games, with its only loss coming against section foe and fellow semifinalist Latrobe. … Plum and Moon meet for the first time since the 2015 WPIAL Class 3A first round, a 2-1 overtime victory by No. 9 Plum over No. 8 Moon. The Mustangs and Tigers are guaranteed at least three more games, including Tuesday’s matchup. The losing team quickly will return to action Wednesday in a consolation game for third place at a site and time to be determined. All four semifinalists have clinched berths to the PIAA playoffs … Moon dropped to Class 3A after winning last year’s WPIAL Class 4A title, defeating Seneca Valley in the final. The Tigers went on to beat District 1’s Conestoga, 2-0, in the state title game. Moon advanced to the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Oakland Catholic last Thursday behind goals from Molnar, a senior, and senior midfielder Tessa Romah. The Tigers are unbeaten in their last 31 games (30-0-1). The streak is second in the WPIAL only to No. 1 Mars’ 79 straight wins. Moon has allowed just one goal all season, a score by Butler in a 3-1 win Sept. 10, and has tallied 84 goals in its 18 victories.

Tags: Moon, Plum

