Subaru of America reported sales are up again. Check out Subaru's top three SUVs that keep the good times rolling and one performance model that keeps dropping. Subaru of America (SOA) is reporting sales are up again, and the good times keep rolling. It's the fourth time this year that sales are up, and the Camden, N.J. automaker's top SUVs keep the momentum going. The improved sales are because of the hot 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, redesigned 2023 Outback, and the steady Forester is now rolling again.

2 DAYS AGO