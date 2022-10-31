Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Subaru Is Up Again? 2 New SUVs Keep The Good Times Rolling, And One Is Back
Subaru of America reported sales are up again. Check out Subaru's top three SUVs that keep the good times rolling and one performance model that keeps dropping. Subaru of America (SOA) is reporting sales are up again, and the good times keep rolling. It's the fourth time this year that sales are up, and the Camden, N.J. automaker's top SUVs keep the momentum going. The improved sales are because of the hot 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, redesigned 2023 Outback, and the steady Forester is now rolling again.
torquenews.com
Why The New Subaru Forester Jumped An Enormous 148 Percent In One Month
Subaru reports sales of the 2023 Subaru Forester jumped in October. Here's why Forester sales are up a staggering amount and what's next for shoppers. The Subaru Forester just broke an eight-month losing streak. The 2023 Forester compact SUV arrives now, and new model sales jumped nearly 150 percent in October. Subaru of America (SOA) reported October sales, and the recently-redesigned Forester sales are up for the first time since January.
torquenews.com
The Next-Generation 2024 Subaru Impreza Debuts In LA Not The New Crosstrek
Subaru announced the all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza compact car would make its global debut in LA, not the new Crosstrek. Check out the new details here. Subaru of America announced the all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza compact hatchback would make its global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, not the new Crosstrek. We reported the next-generation U.S.-spec Crosstrek would be the latest model Subaru would bring to LA. But our sources close to Subaru were wrong; the new Impreza will be revealed.
torquenews.com
Life After The STI - Is The Next-Gen Subaru WRX’s Run Already Over?
The next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX is down in sales again. Is the newly-remodeled WRX run already over for performance fans? Check the details here before you buy one. How is the next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX doing after ten months of sales this year? After two months of sales increases in July and August, the next-generation Subaru WRX showed signs of life after the STI. But Subaru of America (SOA) reports sales have significantly dropped in September and even more in October.
torquenews.com
The Hot Subaru Crosstrek Isn’t Cooling Off Yet, Keeps Up Its Sizzling Pace
Why isn't the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek cooling off? The Crosstrek is due for a remodel, but that isn't stopping new car shoppers from buying the subcompact SUV. As temperatures cool off across the U.S., the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is sizzling hot. Sales of the Crosstrek subcompact SUV are the hottest in Subaru of America's (SOA) lineup. SOA reported that the popular Crosstrek subcompact SUV is the top performer in the all-wheel-drive lineup in October again. It still leads the Outback and Forester as the best-selling model.
torquenews.com
Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed
Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Cybertruck Date is Finally Revealed
We now know when Tesla is planning to mass produce the Cybertruck and it's earlier than I thought it would be. We finally have a date for when Tesla will go into full production of its Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is going to be an engineering marvel and it will be...
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
torquenews.com
Surprise Coming for Two 2023 Toyota 4Runner Trims
It just got easier to find a specific 2023 Toyota 4Runner. Here is how to get it. 4Runner is one of the most intriguing Toyota models I have ever seen. It is one of the least advertised vehicles, but people continue buying them over and over and over. Customer demand is crazy right now.
torquenews.com
Subaru Says A Hamburger Franchise Will Keep It From Building New EVs In The U.S.
Subaru now competes against a hamburger franchise for its U.S. factory worker wages. See why McDonald's will keep the Japanese automaker from building any new electric Subaru models in North America. Will Subaru ever build a new all-electric all-wheel-drive model like the Solterra in the U.S.? The Japanese automaker says...
torquenews.com
Good News For Tesla And EV Brands: Batteries With More Range Capacity By Rearranging Structure Of Cathodes
Eliminating empty spaces that are created in battery electrodes can help increase the capacity of the battery (up to 25%), and consequently the range of EVs in which they are implemented, according to an interesting study recently published. A team of scientists from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology...
torquenews.com
Costco Auto Program Offers Members $500 Off Bolt and Bolt EUV
A new promotion by Costco Auto Program offers EV shoppers a rare discount on a very popular model. Costco Auto Program assists Costco members in purchasing new automobiles at a discount. We all know how Costco works to save its members money on everyday items, but did you also know that the program can help shoppers save hundreds or thousands on vehicles?
The 2022 Hess Toy Trucks are here: Can you buy in NJ?
For many people it’s an important harbinger of the holiday season- the release of the Hess Toy Truck every year in Nov. The 2022 version is three separate vehicles: two hot rods and a flatbed. The 2022 Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods is an action-packed, 3-in-1 retro-design racing team,...
torquenews.com
Tesla Cybertruck: World's Largest Casting Machine Heading To Gigafactory Texas From Italy
Idra, the Italian company that manufactures the casting machines for Tesla, confirms the shipment of the largest machine of this type in the world to Giga-Texas in Austin; the giant machine will be installed on the production line of the Tesla Cybertruck. In recent years, Tesla has been investing a...
torquenews.com
Ford Officially Introduces Transit Trail Van, Adding New Off-Roading Possibility
After Torque News teased about the intro of the new Transit Trail Life van, we have followed up with the official introduction which occurred this week. Van life just received an upgrade with the arrival of the new 2023 Ford Transit Trail van. For more than six decades, Ford has...
torquenews.com
Kia Achieves Record Breaking October 2022 Sales
Earlier this week, Kia reported its U.S. sales figures for the month of October and the news was good! Kia notched up a few new sales records last month, in fact. Yet, amongst all the good news, there are also some less positive details that beg the question: Is Kia really on track to achieve its sales goals for the year?
torquenews.com
Ford Maintains Its Sales Momentum As October Sales Remain Strong
During October, Ford maintained its sales momentum across the board, leading the electric segment with its models. October was a good month for Ford as the vehicle manufacturer maintained its electric vehicle momentum. According to sales figures just released, Ford's electric vehicle (EV) sales were up 120 percent over last year. This is two times the growth rate of the overall EV segment, in general.
Comments / 0