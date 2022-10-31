Read full article on original website
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems over a 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Pottstown Hospital was one of five hospitals acquired by Tower Health...
2 Northampton County businesses to expand, create jobs with $9M in state loans
A pair of Northampton County businesses plan to expand and create job growth with the help of low-interest loans totaling $9 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf will support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties and will help to create...
These Four Businesses Will Soon Be Opening Their Doors in the Village at Newtown
The four new shops will soon be opening in Newtown for locals and visitors alike. As the area continues to bring in new shops, four new businesses will soon be opening their doors to Bucks County residents in Newtown. Jeff Werner wrote about the new shops in the Newtown, PA Patch.
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown
After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Boyertown (PA) Area Fire and Rescue buys new pumper truck for $900K
The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa. Nov. 2—Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue finalized the purchase of a $900,000 Pierce Enforcer pumper fire truck. Jake Bachman, account manager from Glick Fire Equipment, met with the Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue Truck Committee (President Roger Lehmann, Vice President Mark Malizzi, Fire Chief Greg Deiterich and Fire Commissioner G. Jeffrey Bealer) on Oct. 17 to sign the contract.
Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season
A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
Money to dead beneficiary, underpaid pension funds among Pennsylvania audit issues
(The Center Square) – Local municipalities have struggled to accurately estimate required pension payments and payrolls that affect how much state aid they receive, according to recent reports from the auditor general. In Braddock Hills, a borough just outside of Pittsburgh, a survivor is being overpaid and money is...
Bethlehem business among top bidders in Pa.’s 11th restaurant license auction
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses. Among the winners was Top-Star Express in Bethlehem with a bid...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
PennDOT Reviews Options for the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, Which Would Have a Stop in Bucks County
The subway would give Bucks County residents an easy method of transportation Into Philadelphia. With talks of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway, with a stop in Bucks County, PennDOT is studying what it would take to make it a reality. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the organization’s recent reviews in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Pipersville Meat Processor to Bring Lancaster-Style Foods to Bucks County
A Bucks County meat processing facility is utilizing traditional methods of food production that have been a longtime standard in Lancaster. Dan Sullivan wrote about the processor for Lancaster Farming. Kingdom Provisions, located in Pipersville, is operated by Ephraim Stoltzfus and his son Samuel, along with business partners Ken and...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
phila.gov
Streets Department Announces Historic Win Against Illegal Dumping
Illegal dumping is an ongoing challenge that impacts many cities nationwide. Illegal dumping is not only a crime, but it has a detrimental impact on communities, and it has significant costs. In Philadelphia, the Streets Department spends approximately $1.5 million annually in cleanup costs, at the taxpayers’ expense. Tons of trash and debris are cleaned up daily from sites across the city including tires, construction debris, old furniture, and the like. It often seems like a daunting challenge that is never-ending. The frustration is only exasperated when crews find themselves cleaning up the same locations sometimes just the next day.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
The proposed Wawa was disputed by the local township.Image via iStock. While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times.
