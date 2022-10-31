ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumsteadville, PA

MONTCO.Today

Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit

Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems over a 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Pottstown Hospital was one of five hospitals acquired by Tower Health...
POTTSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown

After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
ALLENTOWN, PA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Boyertown (PA) Area Fire and Rescue buys new pumper truck for $900K

The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa. Nov. 2—Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue finalized the purchase of a $900,000 Pierce Enforcer pumper fire truck. Jake Bachman, account manager from Glick Fire Equipment, met with the Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue Truck Committee (President Roger Lehmann, Vice President Mark Malizzi, Fire Chief Greg Deiterich and Fire Commissioner G. Jeffrey Bealer) on Oct. 17 to sign the contract.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season

A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Energy Insider

Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
JIM THORPE, PA
phila.gov

Streets Department Announces Historic Win Against Illegal Dumping

Illegal dumping is an ongoing challenge that impacts many cities nationwide. Illegal dumping is not only a crime, but it has a detrimental impact on communities, and it has significant costs. In Philadelphia, the Streets Department spends approximately $1.5 million annually in cleanup costs, at the taxpayers’ expense. Tons of trash and debris are cleaned up daily from sites across the city including tires, construction debris, old furniture, and the like. It often seems like a daunting challenge that is never-ending. The frustration is only exasperated when crews find themselves cleaning up the same locations sometimes just the next day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA

