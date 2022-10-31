Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mocomotive.com
Former High School Baseball Coach Goes to Prison for Online Solicitation of a Minor
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as part of a plea agreement, Joseph Madison Johnson, 30, was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Phil Grant of the 9th District Court to 7 years in prison for Online Solicitation of a Minor. In October of 2021, Johnson worked as a Caney Creek High…
defendernetwork.com
Yates WR/QB Jaquan Brandon Leads Lions Into Playoffs
Jack Yates junior wide receiver, quarterback, and cornerback Jaquan Brandon has been like a swiss army knife for the Lions this season. In a comeback playoff-clinching victory over Wheatley, Brandon not only redeemed his play on the field but also was a key leader in the locker room that kept the team’s spirits high throughout the victory. Brandon finished the game with 272 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
Houston Chronicle
How University of Houston basketball became the city's hometown team
Bearing the mantra "For the City", the University of Houston men's basketball program takes pride in having a deep connection to the city it calls home. The Cougars have gradually strengthened their bond with Houston residents and sports fans throughout head coach Kelvin Sampson's tenure, which began in April 2014. Prior to the 2015-16 season, UH had won more than 20 games just three times since 1993. The Cougars—who have finished in the top 25 for a program-best five consecutive years—have surpassed this mark in each of the past seven seasons, and enter their 2022-23 campaign at No. 3 in the AP poll, matching their second-highest preseason ranking ever.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Blue Angels✈️, a mysterious moon🌚 and Astros fans for days⚾🥰: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Look: Fulshear outguns Richmond Foster for share of District 10-5A DI title
The Chargers outgunned the Foster Falcons in a runaway 58-32 win Thursday, as Fulshear captured at least a share of its first football district championship in school history
Former UH basketball player commits $2 million donation to Houston Rise
UH basketball player from the 70's commits large donation to help fund major modernizations to athlete facilities.
Click2Houston.com
Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores
HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
KHOU
NCAA searching for 2023 Men's Final Four volunteers in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Houston is still several months away from hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but you can already sign up to be involved!. The NCAA is opening up opportunities to volunteer. You can do anything from greeting people at the airport to helping out at the fan fest that will be held downtown.
cw39.com
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
Houston Chronicle
Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks
Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
Click2Houston.com
MacArthur High School temporarily locked down after 4 intruders entered campus, district says
HOUSTON – A high school at Aldine Independent School District was temporarily placed on lockdown after four intruders made their way into the campus Wednesday afternoon, according to district officials. Campus police were alerted after the individuals walked into MacArthur High School without permission, school officials said. One of...
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
Michael Niggli named new principal of Houston ISD's Bellaire High School
Waltrip High School Principal Michael Niggli has been named the new principal of Bellaire High School. (Courtesy Houston ISD) Waltrip High School Principal Michael Niggli has been named the new principal of Bellaire High School less than two weeks after officials with Houston ISD hosted an Oct. 17 community meeting to gather feedback amid a search process.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood
Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
Just 1 Texas Pizza Shop Named Among The Best In The Country
GAYOT compiled a list of the 10 best pizzerias in the United States.
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
KHOU
Family of Houston father who went missing one year ago on Halloween still looking for answers
John Davis, 47, was last seen in Houston. His family says he left to drive up to the Dallas area on October 31, 2021 but never came home.
