Klein, TX

High School Football PRO

Katy, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tompkins High School football team will have a game with Paetow High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Yates WR/QB Jaquan Brandon Leads Lions Into Playoffs

Jack Yates junior wide receiver, quarterback, and cornerback Jaquan Brandon has been like a swiss army knife for the Lions this season. In a comeback playoff-clinching victory over Wheatley, Brandon not only redeemed his play on the field but also was a key leader in the locker room that kept the team’s spirits high throughout the victory. Brandon finished the game with 272 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

How University of Houston basketball became the city's hometown team

Bearing the mantra "For the City", the University of Houston men's basketball program takes pride in having a deep connection to the city it calls home. The Cougars have gradually strengthened their bond with Houston residents and sports fans throughout head coach Kelvin Sampson's tenure, which began in April 2014. Prior to the 2015-16 season, UH had won more than 20 games just three times since 1993. The Cougars—who have finished in the top 25 for a program-best five consecutive years—have surpassed this mark in each of the past seven seasons, and enter their 2022-23 campaign at No. 3 in the AP poll, matching their second-highest preseason ranking ever.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

NCAA searching for 2023 Men's Final Four volunteers in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston is still several months away from hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but you can already sign up to be involved!. The NCAA is opening up opportunities to volunteer. You can do anything from greeting people at the airport to helping out at the fan fest that will be held downtown.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks

Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
HOUSTON, TX
WAFB

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood

Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
