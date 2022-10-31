Bearing the mantra "For the City", the University of Houston men's basketball program takes pride in having a deep connection to the city it calls home. The Cougars have gradually strengthened their bond with Houston residents and sports fans throughout head coach Kelvin Sampson's tenure, which began in April 2014. Prior to the 2015-16 season, UH had won more than 20 games just three times since 1993. The Cougars—who have finished in the top 25 for a program-best five consecutive years—have surpassed this mark in each of the past seven seasons, and enter their 2022-23 campaign at No. 3 in the AP poll, matching their second-highest preseason ranking ever.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO