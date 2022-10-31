A documentary at this year's Denver Film Festival is challenging the City of Boulder's inclusive reputation. The film "This Is Not Who We Are" includes the testimonials of several black Boulder residents including Zayd Atkinson, who won a settlement from The City.On March 1, 2019, his life was upended. While picking up trash outside of his home in Boulder, he was approached and eventually held at gunpoint by then-Boulder Police Officer John Smyly. That encounter thrust Zayd into the national spotlight for fighting a battle many black men and women have fought, standing up against police aggression toward the black...

BOULDER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO