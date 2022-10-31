ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CU Boulder News & Events

Academic family makes $1 million bequest to chemistry department

Couple wanted to give back to the university, saying, ‘CU has been our life’. When Cassandra Geneson says of herself and her husband, Professor Dave Walba, “CU has been our life,” she means it literally. Walba started as an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry at...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Documentary at Denver Film Fest challenges Boulder's inclusive reputation

A documentary at this year's Denver Film Festival is challenging the City of Boulder's inclusive reputation. The film "This Is Not Who We Are" includes the testimonials of several black Boulder residents including Zayd Atkinson, who won a settlement from The City.On March 1, 2019, his life was upended. While picking up trash outside of his home in Boulder, he was approached and eventually held at gunpoint by then-Boulder Police Officer John Smyly. That encounter thrust Zayd into the national spotlight for fighting a battle many black men and women have fought, standing up against police aggression toward the black...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
COLORADO STATE
seafoodsource.com

Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company

Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
DENVER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Entrepreneurship: The Cycle Effect

“The bicycle has done more for women than any one thing in the world—it gives her a feeling of self-reliance and independence the moment she takes her seat,” civil rights activist Susan B. Anthony said in 1896. Today, women still ride bikes for the physical and psychological benefits,...
BOULDER, CO
Chalkbeat

How Colorado schools teach reading: Inside the yearslong push for change

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Phase 2 of DIA Great Hall Project Taking Shape

According to a construction progress update from Denver International Airport, the Great Hall Project has reached some significant milestones over the last several months as Phase 2 construction continues on the new security checkpoint in the northwest corner of Level 6. In August, the new escalator located on the west...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
Boulder Clarion

Best of Boulder East County 2022 — Food

The highly-awarded Moxie has been turning heads since 2015 with its impressive bread, pastries and breakfast and lunch plates. Challah, sourdough, baguettes and a range of ciabatta all showcase organic, heirloom grains and a slow fermentation process. Bagels. Moe’s Broadway Bagel. Multiple locations across Boulder County. Longmont Winner: Big...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Building a Business on Main Street, CO

In rural Colorado, passion projects—not millions in funding—are fueling startups. One hundred and forty-two miles northeast of Boulder’s startup mecca, lies the small town of Sterling. Known as the “Queen City of the Plains,” its population is 15,000, the average household income is $55,000, and it boasts the region’s largest display of bronze artwork.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Why climate change is only on some voters’ minds this November

On Election Day, voters across the country will make their voices heard on many contentious issues, from reproductive rights to cannabis legalization. Nov. 8 also lands on the second day of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference and at the tail-end of the sixth-warmest year on record. According to...
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: NO to dangerous, deceptive, drug-pushing Prop. 122

It says a lot about the sheer recklessness of Proposition 122 — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs and unleashing them on our streets, schools and playgrounds — when its heavily bankrolled backers won’t even show up to defend it at a public forum. The Gazette and its news affiliate...
DENVER, CO

