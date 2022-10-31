Read full article on original website
Related
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
25 Tri-Cities Businesses That Locals Say Have Outstanding Customer Service
Who's Got The Best Customer Service In Tri-Cities Washington?. Truly great customer service is about creating a human connection with the customer. It's not just about providing a product or service, it's about creating an experience that the customer will remember. Here Are 25 Places In The Tri-Cities With Stellar...
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
Can You Name The 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds In Washington State?
What Are The Most Popular Dog Breeds In Washington State?. From the state that brought you Starbucks coffee and Nirvana, comes a menagerie of popular dog breeds. Can You Name The Most Popular Dog Breed In Washington State?. Just like the Evergreen State itself, Washingtonian dogs are diverse, fun-loving, and...
A Local’s Guide to the Top 5 Best Ski Resorts in Oregon
Are you planning a ski trip to Oregon? If so, you're in for a treat! Oregon has some of the best ski resorts in the country. The Top Five Ski Areas In Oregon Are Worth Checking Out. My wife is a true Oregonian and a skier. I asked her what...
Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?
You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
“Fall Back” and Check Smoke Alarms in WA State
(Olympia, WA) -- The time change is this weekend, we fall back an hour 2:00am Sunday morning, and the Washington State Fire Marshal reminds you to check smoke alarms. The early warning of a fire is key to safely evacuating a building. The Fire Marshal's Office says smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, hallways and on every floor of a home. Smoke alarms should have strobe lights and bedshakers for people with hearing problems. Press the test button to make sure a smoke alarm is working and have your family practice the evacuation plan.
Amazing Washington DOT Workers Save the Day During Wildfire
Two Washington DOT Workers Rushed To Action And Saved The Day. Two Washington Department of Transportation is getting kudos for a job well done and being commended for their quick thinking during a recent potential wildfire flair-up. "A Heroic Survey Crew Gives New Meaning To Roadside Assistance" - WA DOT.
Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls
Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
WA State Seeks to Collect Capital Gains Tax Before Court Ruling
According to information via The Washington Policy Center (WPC) and court filings, the state of Washington is going to try to collect the controversial capital gains tax beginning March 1st, before an anticipated State Supreme Court ruling. The tax was ruled un-Constitutional on March 1st by Judge. Back on March...
