Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Zimmer, 38, was found dead by police conducting a welfare check.
Bucs Release Player Following Tuesday's Trade Deadline
An already depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line now has one fewer player. On Tuesday, after standing pat at the trade deadline, Tampa Bay waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson. The Buccaneers now have two vacated active roster spots after placing linebacker Shaquil Barrett on the injured reserve. Johnson played just...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ryan Fitzpatrick News
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. He made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week. When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a "red flag" that he needed his personal quarterback...
What Roethlisberger would do if he was offensive coordinator
Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn’t want to be the Steelers next offensive coordinator, but he’s happy being an “armchair offensive coordinator.” So what would Big Ben do to fix the offense?
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
Mike Tomlin says Steelers made the Chase Claypool trade because of the compensation
When the Pittsburgh Steelers made an in-season trade last year, coach Mike Tomlin evoked a since oft-repeated phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”. Their in-season trade this year — publicly, at least — offered so such colorful explanations. “It was about draft capital and value for us,”...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had an ‘ironclad’ prenup, source reveals
What happens now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well, sources tell the New York Post that the divorce was settled quickly due to a prenup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife. A source...
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
Frank Reich Makes Decision On Colts New Offensive Coordinator
As Frank Reich and the Colts continue to scramble for answers, the team decided to move on from offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Wednesday. Per the IndyStar.com's Joel A. Erickson, "Frank Reich says he expects Marcus Brady to have continued success, says it comes down to being the right move for this time and this team. Reich says he'll handle the OC duties. 'Ultimately, the offense falls on me.'"
Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
NFL World Is Praying For Sean McVay's Family On Tuesday
Sean McVay and the rest of the McVay family received heartbreaking news this Tuesday evening. John McVay, Sean's grandpa and longtime 49ers general manager, has passed away. He was 91 years old. "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the 49ers ...
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade News
The NFL trade deadline has provided some shocking moves today around the league. Continuing that trend this afternoon was the Miami Dolphins, who sent a collection of picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. The move has sparked ...
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
FOX Sports
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
