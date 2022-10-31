Now before I get started, let me make it known that I was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers being ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Clemson has wins over three AP Top 25 teams that had been undefeated, while the Wolverines only have one, and the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was pathetic. But that does not mean I think the Clemson Tigers are the best team -- and, to be honest, I have my reservations about how good they actually are.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO