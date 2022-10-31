ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FOX Sports

Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
STILLWATER, OK
FOX Sports

Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Giants, Bills general managers chime in on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to the team that drafted him?. Or will he once again be the final piece to his new team's Super Bowl run, like he was for the Los Angeles Rams last season?. Beckham has chosen to remain a free agent while rehabbing an ACL tear...
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks in a Week 10 college football battle between Big 12 rivals. The 6-2 Cowboys were shut out by Kansas State 48-0 in Week 9. The Jayhawks come into this contest with a 5-3 record on a three-game losing skid. Kansas lost three consecutive to TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX Sports

Dolphins look to keep good vibes going when they meet Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins boast the highest-rated passer in the NFL and the most productive pair of receivers. They're stringing together wins and have reinforcements after making some trades before the deadline they hope will help them make a deep playoff run. It's fair to...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Jackson thought he'd make it to Pittsburgh a long time ago. The veteran NFL cornerback met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the staff before the 2016 draft and walked out of it thinking there was a strong chance he'd end up in black and gold by the end of the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10

The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
ALABAMA STATE
FanBuzz

Clemson is Fool’s Gold This Year, and Exactly Why We Need an Expanded CFP

Now before I get started, let me make it known that I was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers being ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Clemson has wins over three AP Top 25 teams that had been undefeated, while the Wolverines only have one, and the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was pathetic. But that does not mean I think the Clemson Tigers are the best team -- and, to be honest, I have my reservations about how good they actually are.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Indiana considers QB change with No. 16 Penn St up next

Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen intends to keep No. 16 Penn State guessing. He might stick with Connor Bazelak as the starting quarterback. Allen could go with experienced backup Jack Tuttle, who plans to transfer at the end of the season. Or, with Indiana's postseason hopes fading, perhaps he'll get a glimpse of the future with someone such as freshman Brendon Sorsby.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
FOX Sports

Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Ezekiel Elliott posts picture of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet

The Dallas Cowboys' iconic original uniforms are returning on Thanksgiving for the first time in 10 years, and star running back Ezekiel Elliott gave fans a sneak peek Wednesday. Elliott posted a picture of the Cowboys' alternate helmet, which adheres to the original blue-star-on-white-background design that the team wore from...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Calvin Ridley gives Jaguars, QB Trevor Lawrence a WR1 for the future

The Jacksonville Jaguars needed help at wide receiver. They're getting it. It just won't come until at least 2023. The Jaguars acquired star receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. The details are a bit convoluted. For the 27-year-old Ridley, the Falcons will receive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
FOX Sports

Freewheeling Falcons are flying surprisingly high

It is Thursday, which means there is no longer any reasonable excuse or acceptable reason for choosing to look back at the most recent National Football League weekend, instead of gazing forward to the next one. The problem with that, however, is that we are talking about the Atlanta Falcons...
ATLANTA, GA

