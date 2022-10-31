Read full article on original website
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
FOX Sports
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
FOX Sports
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
FOX Sports
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
FOX Sports
Giants, Bills general managers chime in on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to the team that drafted him?. Or will he once again be the final piece to his new team's Super Bowl run, like he was for the Los Angeles Rams last season?. Beckham has chosen to remain a free agent while rehabbing an ACL tear...
ESPN analyst says Tar Heels could pull the upset on Clemson if they win out
Following Clemson’s No. 4 ranking in the first installment of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings this fall, an ESPN analyst weighed in on the possibility of an ACC upset between the (...)
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks in a Week 10 college football battle between Big 12 rivals. The 6-2 Cowboys were shut out by Kansas State 48-0 in Week 9. The Jayhawks come into this contest with a 5-3 record on a three-game losing skid. Kansas lost three consecutive to TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor.
FOX Sports
Dolphins look to keep good vibes going when they meet Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins boast the highest-rated passer in the NFL and the most productive pair of receivers. They're stringing together wins and have reinforcements after making some trades before the deadline they hope will help them make a deep playoff run. It's fair to...
FOX Sports
New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Jackson thought he'd make it to Pittsburgh a long time ago. The veteran NFL cornerback met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the staff before the 2016 draft and walked out of it thinking there was a strong chance he'd end up in black and gold by the end of the first round.
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
Clemson is Fool’s Gold This Year, and Exactly Why We Need an Expanded CFP
Now before I get started, let me make it known that I was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers being ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Clemson has wins over three AP Top 25 teams that had been undefeated, while the Wolverines only have one, and the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was pathetic. But that does not mean I think the Clemson Tigers are the best team -- and, to be honest, I have my reservations about how good they actually are.
Everything Clemson’s Dabo Swinney said about Notre Dame
Clemson (8-0) heads to South Bend to take on Notre Dame (5-3) this weekend. The two teams will face off Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET. Here is what Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney had to say on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. On the Notre Dame offense.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Clemson and Notre Dame square off in the House that Rockne Built as college football's Week 10 action picks up on Saturday. Clemson is officially in College Football Playoff contention after emerging as the No. 4 team in the first CFP rankings this week and has a chance to return to the semifinal ...
FOX Sports
Indiana considers QB change with No. 16 Penn St up next
Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen intends to keep No. 16 Penn State guessing. He might stick with Connor Bazelak as the starting quarterback. Allen could go with experienced backup Jack Tuttle, who plans to transfer at the end of the season. Or, with Indiana's postseason hopes fading, perhaps he'll get a glimpse of the future with someone such as freshman Brendon Sorsby.
FOX Sports
Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
FOX Sports
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
FOX Sports
Ezekiel Elliott posts picture of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet
The Dallas Cowboys' iconic original uniforms are returning on Thanksgiving for the first time in 10 years, and star running back Ezekiel Elliott gave fans a sneak peek Wednesday. Elliott posted a picture of the Cowboys' alternate helmet, which adheres to the original blue-star-on-white-background design that the team wore from...
FOX Sports
Calvin Ridley gives Jaguars, QB Trevor Lawrence a WR1 for the future
The Jacksonville Jaguars needed help at wide receiver. They're getting it. It just won't come until at least 2023. The Jaguars acquired star receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. The details are a bit convoluted. For the 27-year-old Ridley, the Falcons will receive...
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU
The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
Warriors to rest 4 starters versus Pelicans
Warriors are resting 4 key players versus Pelicans.
FOX Sports
Freewheeling Falcons are flying surprisingly high
It is Thursday, which means there is no longer any reasonable excuse or acceptable reason for choosing to look back at the most recent National Football League weekend, instead of gazing forward to the next one. The problem with that, however, is that we are talking about the Atlanta Falcons...
