Houston, TX

Radio ONE Veteran’s Day Golf Tournament: Presented by Houston Area BMW Dealers​

By J. Bachelor
Praise Houston
 3 days ago

This is more than a game! It’s an opportunity to network, expose your brand to a high value consumer and most importantly honor and serve those who have served us.

On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, Radio One Houston will host its first Golf Classic in celebration of the Veterans who have served our country and specifically our local Houston heroes.

Join us for a day of connections and networking as we host our Inaugural Golf Tournament to benefit the Houston Area Urban League Veteran Services Program.

Veteran teams will play for free compliments of our sponsors! To register for a chance to win a foursome, enter below:

