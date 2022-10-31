ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Katy, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tompkins High School football team will have a game with Paetow High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Yates WR/QB Jaquan Brandon Leads Lions Into Playoffs

Jack Yates junior wide receiver, quarterback, and cornerback Jaquan Brandon has been like a swiss army knife for the Lions this season. In a comeback playoff-clinching victory over Wheatley, Brandon not only redeemed his play on the field but also was a key leader in the locker room that kept the team’s spirits high throughout the victory. Brandon finished the game with 272 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks

Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
HOUSTON, TX
WAFB

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood

Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Skeletal remains found in wooded area by workers in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street. Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Severe weather threat tonight

After a quiet morning we’ll track a line of thunderstorms that may bring severe weather to southeast Texas tonight. We have a 30% chance of rain this afternoon, but the main line arrives at 9pm tonight in our northern and western cities. It’s in Houston at 11pm and along our coast at 1am.
HOUSTON, TX

