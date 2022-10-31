Spencer (IA) Fire Brings New Engine Into Service with Push-In Ceremony

Read full article on original website
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
VIDEO: Fire Truck Swerves Around Train Crossing Arms in Schuylkill County (PA)
The driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua (PA), WNEP.com reported. It was caught on video. The fire truck drove around railroad crossing arms seconds before a passenger train rolled through, the video shows. The fire chief of...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beaufort/Port Royal (SC) Fire Engine Rolls; No Injuries
Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department’s Engine 4 rolled over onto its side shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday while being turned off of Boundary Street onto Robert Smalls Parkway, YourIslandNews.com reported. It appears the right wheel struck the concrete curb taking out a large chunk, the report said. Centrifugal force and...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Sandy (UT) Votes to Allocate $1M to Design New Fire Station
On September 20, the Sandy City Council voted to allocate a total of $11 million to take the next steps for three public buildings in Sandy, SandyJournal.com reported. Four million dollars were set aside for the design process of those buildings—$1 million for the fire station, the report said. Seven million will go toward phase 2 construction of a new public works building.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Creston (IA) Council Approves New Fire Truck
After two years of determining what is needed for the Creston Fire Department’s next truck, Creston City Council approved Tuesday a bid of $420,471 from Toyne, News.Yahoo.com reported. A Creston fire official said the new vehicle will replace one that dates back to 2000. Creston’s America Rescue Plan funds...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lincoln (NE) Fire & Rescue Add Three New Vehicles to Fleet
Lincoln Fire & Rescue on Thursday unveiled three new vehicles to replace aging equipment, KLKNTV.com reported. LFR said the new fire engines and ambulance will increase firefighter safety and lower response times, the report said. The new equipment was paid for with LFR’s federal COVID-19 relief money. Each engine cost...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Malvern (AR) Fire Department Celebrates the Opening of New Station
Malvern Fire Department held an official grand opening Tuesday of its new fire station, located at 712 W. Moline Street, with a public dedication and “hose uncoupling” ceremony, Malvern-Online.com reported. The hose uncoupling is common practice for fire stations, in lieu of the usual ribbon cutting protocol. The...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
$7 Million Question: Kasson (MN) Votes Whether to Build New Fire Station
Kasson voters are being asked to cast votes on the city’s new fire hall project, PostBulletin.com reported. The new fire hall — which would be built on the same site as the Kasson Fire Department’s current building at 101 East Main Street — is a needed upgrade for the community, said a city official.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Maugansville (MD) Walk-In Rescue Is Built on a Mack by 4 Guys
The Maugansville (MD) Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company was formed in the late 1920s. It started operation with a 1928 Ford Model AA truck with a front-mounted pump. Later, it operated with a 1980 GMC step van for rescue operations, which was replaced in 1999 with a Pierce Arrow walk-around rescue with a 16-foot box.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Apparatus Purchasing: Drawings and Blueprints, Part 2
“Apparatus Purchasing: Drawings and Blueprints, Part 1” (September 2022) explained the value of blueprints and drawings in designing and building fire apparatus, especially when advancing an idea drawn on a bar napkin to a finished product. Now let’s discuss the methodology and tools used in the process. There is...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Colorado Springs (CO) Fire Department Opens New Station in SE Region
The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) Nov. 1—Citing a need to expand the city’s emergency infrastructure, the Colorado Springs Fire Department officially opened its newest station, Fire Station 23, in a brief ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. Members of the City Council, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Twinsburg (OH) Fire Department to Buy Ladder Truck for $1.72M
Twinsburg (OH) will spend $1.72 million on a new Pierce Velocity 107-foot ladder tandem T3 fire truck after the city council approved the purchase October 25, BeaconJournal.com reported. The truck will be bought from Atlantic Emergency Solutions Inc. of Virginia and will replace a 2000 Ferrara 109-foot ladder truck, the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Officials Investigating ‘Provocative’ Halloween Video Appearing to Be Filmed at DC Fire Station
DC Fire officials are investigating a provocative video that appears to have been filmed both inside and outside a Southwest D.C. fire station for Halloween, Fox5DC.com reported. It’s not clear whether any DCFEMS members were involved. How this was allowed to happen is another question FOX 5 is told is...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Forsyth (GA) Breaks Ground on New $6.7M Fire Station 9
Forsyth (GA) firefighters and county officials gathered in a patch of open grass recently to break ground on a project that has been years in the making, ForsythNews.com reported. On October 28, officials broke ground off McBride Lane in the Lake Lanier area of Forsyth, signaling the beginning of construction...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hindman (KY) Volunteer Fire Department Breaks Ground for Second Station
Hindman firefighters, elected officials and community members gathered at Wells Mountain Road Monday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Hindman Volunteer Fire Department Station 2. The announcement comes three months following historic flooding that damaged the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department. The station will serve residents and businesses of KY Hwy 80....
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Botetourt County (VA) Fire & EMS Replacing Older Fire Trucks, Ambulances
The Botetourt County Fire & EMS Department is getting new equipment to replace older trucks and ambulances, WDBJ7.com reported. The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of two new fire trucks to replace older ones, the report said. The $4.5 million package also included the purchase of two ambulances, according to the report.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baton Rouge (LA) Fire Department Purchases 11 Ferrara Fire Apparatus
Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., and a leading manufacturer of custom built, heavy-duty fire apparatus, announces the Baton Rouge Fire Department has selected Ferrara to provide the city with five (5) custom pumpers, three (3) 107’ Rear Mount Ladder trucks, two (2) Heavy Rescues and one (1) 100’ Mid-Mount Platform.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
FEMA Grant Helps Middlefield (CT) Volunteer Fire Company Replace 1973 Brush Truck
The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company was awarded $225,450 recently to replace its 1973 brush truck. Middlefield was one of only 89 fire departments nationwide that was awarded funds for vehicle acquisition, out of a total 18,000 applicants for the 2021 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG). The grant assists fire...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
$35K in Life-Saving Equipment Stolen from Nova Scotia Fire Department
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating after approximately $35,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a volunteer fire department in Barney’s River, including essential tools to save lives, CA.News.Yahoo.com reported. On Sunday, police responded to a call of a break-in believed to have taken place between 11 p.m. AT...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Odessa (TX) Fire Department Opens New Station
A new fire station opened Tuesday in Odessa (TX) on Penbrook Street, NewsWest9.com reported. Being on Penbrook Street allows Odessa Fire Station 6 to get access to more locations at the same pace it did at its old location, the report said. Currently, 18 employees and a battalion chief are...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Boyertown (PA) Area Fire and Rescue buys new pumper truck for $900K
The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa. Nov. 2—Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue finalized the purchase of a $900,000 Pierce Enforcer pumper fire truck. Jake Bachman, account manager from Glick Fire Equipment, met with the Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue Truck Committee (President Roger Lehmann, Vice President Mark Malizzi, Fire Chief Greg Deiterich and Fire Commissioner G. Jeffrey Bealer) on Oct. 17 to sign the contract.
Comments / 0