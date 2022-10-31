Spencer (IA) Fire Brings New Engine Into Service with Push-In Ceremony

On September 20, the Sandy City Council voted to allocate a total of $11 million to take the next steps for three public buildings in Sandy, SandyJournal.com reported. Four million dollars were set aside for the design process of those buildings—$1 million for the fire station, the report said. Seven million will go toward phase 2 construction of a new public works building.

