H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Op-Ed: Takeoff's Death Reflects the Danger of Texas' Gun Laws
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Click2Houston.com
Severe weather threat tonight
After a quiet morning we’ll track a line of thunderstorms that may bring severe weather to southeast Texas tonight. We have a 30% chance of rain this afternoon, but the main line arrives at 9pm tonight in our northern and western cities. It’s in Houston at 11pm and along our coast at 1am.
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
Click2Houston.com
Panic buttons, automatic locks and bulletproof windows top the proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday a plethora of proposals that would, among other changes, require public schools to install silent panic alarms and automatic locks on exterior doors. Other...
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold outside of Houston
Well folks, the winning tradition for Texas was strong over the Halloween weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs and Dallas Cowboys continue their strong seasons with wins, and everyone's eyes were on the Powerball jackpot, but again, it rolled on but not without some winnings going to a Texas resident.
Click2Houston.com
Chambers County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Chambers County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Chambers County. You can find more information about the Chambers County...
Click2Houston.com
FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast. Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area
HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
wbrz.com
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
Click2Houston.com
State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, one of the most far-right members of the House, announces he’s running for speaker
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, announced Friday he is running for speaker, challenging fellow Republican Dade Phelan. Tinderholt is one of the furthest-right Republicans in the chamber, and in a...
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
When you think of the heart of Texas, maybe you think of Austin, Houston, or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas' population isn't exactly close to any of these.
