Aldine, TX

Severe weather threat tonight

After a quiet morning we’ll track a line of thunderstorms that may bring severe weather to southeast Texas tonight. We have a 30% chance of rain this afternoon, but the main line arrives at 9pm tonight in our northern and western cities. It’s in Houston at 11pm and along our coast at 1am.
HOUSTON, TX
Chambers County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Chambers County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Chambers County. You can find more information about the Chambers County...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX

