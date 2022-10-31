ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

By The Numbers: Louisville vs. James Madison

Let's get ready for game nine! Yes, it's almost time for the final game of a three-game homestand for the University of Louisville football team. The Cardinals will host James Madison at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals are looking to win a fourth straight game when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Watch: Miami working to flip 4-star LB Stanquan Clark from Louisville

The secret is out that Miami is actively working to flip local linebacker Stanquan Clark from his Louisville commitment. The Miami Central defender has put together a strong senior campaign and that has the hometown Hurricanes heavily in pursuit. On Saturday, with Miami hosting Florida State in one of college football’s greatest annual rivalry games, Clark will be back at Hard Rock Stadium for the third time this fall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville Baseball Recruiting Catches Fire

As a whole, the University of Louisville Athletic Department is on a heck of a run over the last few weeks. Let’s recap:. Jeff Walz has his team primed for another deep tournament run, selected as the favorite to win the ACC. DBK has the volleyball team flying high.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience

Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Baseball: 4 Prospects Choose Cardinals

Head Coach Dan McDonnell and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Eric Snider have been busy the past seven days in adding to their roster. On October 25, Class of 2026 prospect Parker Clubb announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. The freshman from Mulvane, Kansas announced his college commitment before even completing a full year in high school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky 111, Kentucky State 53

Kentucky's 111-53 win over Kentucky State in its final preseason tune-up at Rupp Arena Thursday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Team Records and Series Notes. – UK improved to 146-12 all-time in exhibition games, including 3-0...
FRANKFORT, KY
247Sports

Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale

LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
FRANKFORT, KY
