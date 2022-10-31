Read full article on original website
By The Numbers: Louisville vs. James Madison
Let's get ready for game nine! Yes, it's almost time for the final game of a three-game homestand for the University of Louisville football team. The Cardinals will host James Madison at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals are looking to win a fourth straight game when...
Louisville AD Josh Heird Doesn't Rule Out Bringing Back 2013 Title Banner
The Cardinals' 2013 men's basketball national championship was vacated as part of previous scandal with the program.
Watch: Miami working to flip 4-star LB Stanquan Clark from Louisville
The secret is out that Miami is actively working to flip local linebacker Stanquan Clark from his Louisville commitment. The Miami Central defender has put together a strong senior campaign and that has the hometown Hurricanes heavily in pursuit. On Saturday, with Miami hosting Florida State in one of college football’s greatest annual rivalry games, Clark will be back at Hard Rock Stadium for the third time this fall.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Pitino reacts to Louisville news: ‘I believe the championship banner will be hung again
It was a day of vindication for former Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino after the Independent Accountability Resolution Process did not place the program under major sanctions over the recruitment of Brian Bowen. Pitino, now the head coach at Iona University, said that the panel showed a commitment to...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-73 Exhibition Win vs. Chaminade
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, guard El Ellis and forward Jae'Lyn Withers said after their exhibition win over the Silverswords:
Game Day Live Blog: Chaminade at Louisville | Exhibition 2
The Cardinals wrap up exhibition play with a matchup against the Silverswords.
Keeping up with FlyVille23: Where the Louisville commitments play this weekend
It's week 11 for most high school teams across the country. And that includes the 15 members of the University of Louisville's Class of 2023 where some of the commitments are already in the playoffs. Our weekly feature of Keeping Up With FlyVille23 is back again this season. We will...
Card Chronicle
For Louisville basketball fans, the healing process can finally begin
On Wednesday, when news that the IARP’s ruling on Louisville would finally be coming down within 24 hours, Cardinal fans began to play a game: Name all of the major life changes you’ve experienced since this whole thing began in September of 2017. I didn’t say it was...
Louisville Receives IARP Infractions Ruling, Cardinals Avoid Major Punishment
Over five years later, the Cardinals' infractions case within the IARP has finally been resolved, and they avoided major punishment in the process.
Card Chronicle
Louisville Baseball Recruiting Catches Fire
As a whole, the University of Louisville Athletic Department is on a heck of a run over the last few weeks. Let’s recap:. Jeff Walz has his team primed for another deep tournament run, selected as the favorite to win the ACC. DBK has the volleyball team flying high.
Q&A: John Calipari following 111-53 win over Kentucky State
Everything coach John Calipari had to say following his team's 111-53 exhibition win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena Thursday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. On how he handled the unexpected loss of Ben Collins ... So, you know,...
Louisville Not Overlooking James Madison Matchup
The Cardinals might be taking a brief break from facing Power Five competition when they host the Dukes this weekend, but they're not taking them lightly.
Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience
Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
aseaofblue.com
Louisville’s IARP ruling coming Thursday; Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games to start season
With the college basketball season set to tip off in the coming days, it is news regarding two high profile programs that made headlines on Wednesday. Let’s first start with the news that hits close to home for the Kentucky Wildcats. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports that the...
Louisville Baseball: 4 Prospects Choose Cardinals
Head Coach Dan McDonnell and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Eric Snider have been busy the past seven days in adding to their roster. On October 25, Class of 2026 prospect Parker Clubb announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. The freshman from Mulvane, Kansas announced his college commitment before even completing a full year in high school.
By The Numbers: Kentucky 111, Kentucky State 53
Kentucky's 111-53 win over Kentucky State in its final preseason tune-up at Rupp Arena Thursday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Team Records and Series Notes. – UK improved to 146-12 all-time in exhibition games, including 3-0...
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU and current Archie Miller assistant Kenny Johnson hit with NCAA sanctions
The Louisville men’s basketball program avoided major NCAA penalties for its role in both the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college recruiting under former coach Rick Pitino, and for additional violations that occurred under his successor Chris Mack. But former IU assistant coach Kenny Johnson, and by extension...
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale
LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
Sources: Louisville’s NCAA Infractions Coming Thursday
The case has been winding its way through the NCAA and Independent Accountability Review Process channels since the 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball.
wdrb.com
Long and winding road: Fans reflect on all that happened in time it took NCAA to rule on Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It started simply enough. I saw a couple of folks on Twitter posting everything that had happened in their lives since the FBI unsealed its investigation into college basketball corruption that wound up in Louisville dismissing Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich, and eventually overhauling their entire storied men’s basketball program.
247Sports
