This Is When You Should Take Your Christmas Decorations Down
When it comes to decorating for Christmas, there are a few debated topics, including when it's best to take the decorations down. Here's what you need to know.
thespruce.com
When Is the Right Time to Start Decorating for Christmas?
Now that Halloween is behind us, a debate is brewing: how soon is too soon to start decorating for Christmas? If Mariah Carey is to be believed, the answer is at the stroke of midnight on November 1st—but according to our experts, it's not that straightforward or simple. We...
Parents Magazine
Christmas Season Starts the Day After Halloween—Mariah Said So
In the unlikely event that you haven't received the memo…IT'S TIME! Mariah Carey said so on social media the morning after Halloween. She kicked off the merriest season of the year in a super cute video. The reel starts with her smirking and riding an exercise bike dressed up as a witch. Her cackling character then morphs into Christmas Mariah amid a winter wonderland where she exclaims "IT'S TIIIIIIME" as her Billboard No. 1 song "All I Want For Christmas" plays in the background.
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights: Never put up Christmas lights again
Govee RGBIC permanent outdoor lights look to solve a very real annoyance in suburbia: holiday lights. These are meant to be kept up all year and never require setting up more than once.
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
10 festive Christmas coloring pages
Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
Woman invites retired partner to Christmas as long as he stops complaining
Is it acceptable to refuse to allow someone to visit on Christmas because they complain too much? What if that someone were your partner? In a recent posting, a single mom of three extended an invite to her partner (who lives in his own home) to come over as long as he isn’t complaining and whining during the holiday.
Families showcase blue pumpkins ahead of Halloween
The colors of Halloween are typically orange and black, but people may also see blue, specifically blue pumpkins.
Target Has a Hidden Section of Holiday Decor to Keep Your Home Festive Through the New Year—Starting at $3
‘Tis the season for sparkles, joy, and plenty of plaid.
KGUN 9
Halloween ‘Scare-Cuterie’ Board Looks Gruesome But Sounds Delicious
It’s Halloween and you want to bring a platter of finger foods to the party. What better than a “scare-cuterie” board, fingers included?. There are many ways to create a Halloween-themed charcuterie board, like covering a plastic skull with slices of lunch meat or setting a plastic skeleton in the middle of a tray filled with goodies. But one creative duo devised a creepily realistic-looking hand that is entirely edible and perfect for the holiday.
El Paso News
Mild Halloween; Gusty & Dusty Thursday; Two Winter-Like Days Friday & Saturday — Your 9-Day Forecast
We are in for a treat rather than a trick for Halloween! Monday will be partly cloudy and mild, so kids like Nathan (below) will have a great time getting candy. By the way, Nathan is Natasia Paloma’s son. Can you believe little Nate is 5 years old?? And what a Spiderman. Here’s your forecast…
100 Christmas Riddles For A Ho Ho Ho-larious Holiday
Christmas is creeping around the corner—can you smell the peppermint and pine? If you're like us, you love every single thing about the holidays. The beautiful decorations, wrapped presents and grand Christmas meals make the winter season a whole lot warmer. But how can you keep the kids entertained...
CBS News
Experts warn against allowing bears and deer from eating your leftover pumpkins
Halloween is coming to a close, and while young trick-or-treaters are home counting candy, parents are putting away decorations and trashing pumpkins. But there's something to keep in mind during your spooky season cleanup. After the candy is counted and decorations are all cleaned up, there's another fear factor facing neighbors: Bears and bucks are rummaging through backyards. But why?
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
New Jersey farm reveals what happens to all the leftover pumpkins after Halloween
Danny Skeba, of Red Wagon Farm, says some of the pumpkins are used to feed the animals while others are chopped up in a big tractor.
pethelpful.com
Fun Halloween Craft to Do With Dogs Is a Must for October
A lot of people consider their dogs to be their kids. They love celebrating holidays with them, they dress them in adorable outfits, and they take them everywhere they're allowed. We love our dogs! They are our babies!. Another super fun and cute way to celebrate your dog being your...
thezoereport.com
The Best Party Outfits That I'm Prepping For The Holiday Season
Anyone who knows me knows that October 1 through December 31 is my most favorite time of year. Yes, while some thrive in blooming spring or throughout the carefree summer days, I shine brightest in the fall and early winter months. Perhaps it’s because this season is a steady procession of the holidays nearest and dearest to my heart: Halloween, my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. So, at this point in the game, you know I have my best party outfits locked and loaded for the months ahead.
