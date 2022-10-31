In the unlikely event that you haven't received the memo…IT'S TIME! Mariah Carey said so on social media the morning after Halloween. She kicked off the merriest season of the year in a super cute video. The reel starts with her smirking and riding an exercise bike dressed up as a witch. Her cackling character then morphs into Christmas Mariah amid a winter wonderland where she exclaims "IT'S TIIIIIIME" as her Billboard No. 1 song "All I Want For Christmas" plays in the background.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO