Las Vegas, NV

theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season

Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Christmas assistance applications open at Salvation Army Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance application. To qualify for this program, an adult must provide a valid ID, proof of residency, and proof of a dependent. The program helps provide Christmas gifts for children who are registered. Christmas lists […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Helix Electric of Nevada Raises $45,000 for Local Charities

Helix Electric, the largest merit shop electrical contractor in Nevada is pleased to announce the success of their recent fall golf tournament. The tournament, which took place on Saturday, October 29 at the Chimera Golf Course, united local businesses and Helix employees in support of three local community organizations. “We...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Deck the Halls With Dunkin’®: New Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut and Pancake Wake-up Wrap® Are Here to Fuel the Holiday Hustle

Las Vegas– Dunkin’® is kicking off the holiday season with a new line-up to fuel those who make the magic happen. Today, Dunkin’ unveils its holiday menu and festive cups, can’t-miss offers with Dunkin’ Rewards, and new ways to give back to an important cause through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®. Jingle all the way to Dunkin’ to make the most of this special time of the year!
jammin1057.com

10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy

December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market

The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
