Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas pediatricians warn parents of rising RSV cases
Las Vegas doctors are warning parents of RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages.
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
963kklz.com
Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season
Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
How to protect yourself in winter as Las Vegas braces for flu season
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Experts say you’re more likely to catch a cold during chillier weather, but not for the reasons you may think. “It’s going to be a pretty abrupt change,” meteorologist at the National Weather Service Las Vegas Stan Czyzyk said. “We were at a high of 79 yesterday and we’ll be in […]
New CCSD family support center focuses on assisting students, families
Clark County School District launched a one-of-a-kind Family Support Center to help students and their families.
Christmas assistance applications open at Salvation Army Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance application. To qualify for this program, an adult must provide a valid ID, proof of residency, and proof of a dependent. The program helps provide Christmas gifts for children who are registered. Christmas lists […]
nevadabusiness.com
Jewish Nevada to Celebrate Foods, Arts, Culture at 4th Annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS— Jewish Nevada will be hosting its 4th annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas. The event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase Jewish food, arts, culture and community.
nevadabusiness.com
Helix Electric of Nevada Raises $45,000 for Local Charities
Helix Electric, the largest merit shop electrical contractor in Nevada is pleased to announce the success of their recent fall golf tournament. The tournament, which took place on Saturday, October 29 at the Chimera Golf Course, united local businesses and Helix employees in support of three local community organizations. “We...
nevadabusiness.com
Deck the Halls With Dunkin’®: New Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut and Pancake Wake-up Wrap® Are Here to Fuel the Holiday Hustle
Las Vegas– Dunkin’® is kicking off the holiday season with a new line-up to fuel those who make the magic happen. Today, Dunkin’ unveils its holiday menu and festive cups, can’t-miss offers with Dunkin’ Rewards, and new ways to give back to an important cause through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®. Jingle all the way to Dunkin’ to make the most of this special time of the year!
CCSD teacher with passion for music dies, remembered by his students and family
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is mourning the loss of a teacher who was a trailblazer in music. Albert Avila had a passion for music and education, helped launch CCSD’s Mariachi Azul, and taught at Fremont Middle School. 8 News Now spoke to his widow about the music teacher and how […]
jammin1057.com
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 9 big mistakes I see most first-time visitors make.
I often watch tourists miss hotel deals, wear the wrong shoes, and forget to make restaurant reservations during their time on the Strip in Nevada.
$10,000 handed to multiple jackpot winners at Treasure Island in October
Treasure Island Las Vegas handed out $10,000 to multiple jackpot winners during the month of October.
Clark County Clerk to reopen passport acceptance facility
After a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County Clerk is reopening its passport acceptance facility.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market
The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style threat on Facebook, police say
A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
Nationwide sting on catalytic converter thefts nets two Las Vegas men
Two men from Las Vegas were arrested as a part of a national operation that focused on the theft of catalytic converters from automobiles. The pair are accused of buying stolen catalytic converters and them selling them to a business for profit.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
