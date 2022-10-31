ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time

Oklahoma State football is hoping its return trip to the Sunflower State goes better than the last time it was up north. The Cowboys were shutout 48-0 in a shocking defeat against Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan. Now, desperation mode is on for Oklahoma State as it tries to stay in the mix for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, but the next test will not be easy. The Pokes are preparing to face a Kansas Jayhawks team that is one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State basketball: Cowboys, Mike Boynton try to move on after last year's postseason ban

Cheated. Hosed. Bamboozled. Screwed. Those around the college basketball world used any number of words to describe the NCAA’s decision to hit Oklahoma State with a postseason ban a season ago. And when more recent cases came due, like Memphis’ initial four Level I violations filed down to a slap on the wrist, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was watching.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McLoud High School football team will have a game with Mount St. Mary Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 16:45:00.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery

Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
