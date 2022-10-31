Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
Oklahoma State football is hoping its return trip to the Sunflower State goes better than the last time it was up north. The Cowboys were shutout 48-0 in a shocking defeat against Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan. Now, desperation mode is on for Oklahoma State as it tries to stay in the mix for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, but the next test will not be easy. The Pokes are preparing to face a Kansas Jayhawks team that is one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Oklahoma State basketball: Cowboys, Mike Boynton try to move on after last year's postseason ban
Cheated. Hosed. Bamboozled. Screwed. Those around the college basketball world used any number of words to describe the NCAA’s decision to hit Oklahoma State with a postseason ban a season ago. And when more recent cases came due, like Memphis’ initial four Level I violations filed down to a slap on the wrist, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was watching.
Oklahoma City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
kosu.org
Far from being 'something else': Native voters wield power in Oklahoma and beyond
At the recent "Warrior Up to Vote" rally in Oklahoma City, political candidates, tribal leaders and community members from tribes across the state showed up to hear about who's on the ballot and talk about the importance of their vote in this election. A table near the stage was handing...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery
Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City
Even though no one has been able to claim the massive Powerball jackpot, one Oklahoma City man has struck it rich.
247Sports
