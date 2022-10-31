Riley Bartlett took over at Outer Sunset vibey upscale restaurant Outerlands in the beginning of October. Founders Dave Muller and Lana Porcello, who opened the restaurant in 2008, announced the business would close on September 22, but just shortly after that Bartlett came out with a number of changes, ranging from a stronger cocktail program to an expanded parklet, to the much-loved restaurant. Now, the new owner is rolling out dinner as of November 2; this is the first time the restaurant has served dinner in almost three years. The main goal, Bartlett says, is simply to get functioning as a dinner restaurant. “We’ve done brunch for the past year,” Bartlett says. “But we get questions about dinner everyday. It felt silly not to give the people what they want.”

