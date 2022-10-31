Read full article on original website
A Sceney New Rooftop Bar Opens Ahead of Its Sibling Restaurants — And More Openings
Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a splashy new Lincoln Center restaurant, a second location of a congee cafe, and another Rockefeller Center heavy-hitter. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in November. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.
Popular NYC Pop-Up Doshi Lands in the Bay Area With Korean Box Lunches
Chef Susan Kim was looking to bring doshirak, or Korean boxed lunches, to the states after being inspired by a trip to Korea, but with her own flair. Kim was thinking about the concept before the pandemic, she told Thrillist, ultimately launching her pop-up Doshi in August 2020. The speciality is non-traditional takes on the packaged meals, inspired by the food she grew up eating and using her background of cooking in the kitchens of Chez Panisse and New York-based restaurants Agern and Insa. Now Kim is the latest to take over Turntable at Lord Stanley, bringing her Korean food-focused pop-up to San Francisco for the month of November.
A Maximalist Temple to Japanese Luxuries Opens in the Arts District, Private Caviar Room Included
A casual stretch of Downtown’s Arts District has a glamorous newcomer. Kaviar opened its second Los Angeles location last week in the space formerly occupied by Simone, an ambitious project that debuted in 2018, but closed after a short-lived rebrand in August 2019. Now with Kaviar, the cavernous building at 449 South Hewitt Street has been fully reimagined. Find an expanded dining room with dramatic samurai costumes front and center, along with moody lighting, darker walls, and furniture that make full use of the building’s Art Deco bones.
The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas
With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
For the First Time in Three Years, Outerlands Will Open for Dinner
Riley Bartlett took over at Outer Sunset vibey upscale restaurant Outerlands in the beginning of October. Founders Dave Muller and Lana Porcello, who opened the restaurant in 2008, announced the business would close on September 22, but just shortly after that Bartlett came out with a number of changes, ranging from a stronger cocktail program to an expanded parklet, to the much-loved restaurant. Now, the new owner is rolling out dinner as of November 2; this is the first time the restaurant has served dinner in almost three years. The main goal, Bartlett says, is simply to get functioning as a dinner restaurant. “We’ve done brunch for the past year,” Bartlett says. “But we get questions about dinner everyday. It felt silly not to give the people what they want.”
12 Restaurants Around Boston That Are Great for Groups
Whether it’s a birthday dinner, family coming into town, a work gathering, or just a regular weekend out with friends, everyone finds themselves in a situation that calls for the perfect restaurant for a group. Here’s a collection of excellent options for planning, with great food and a variety of vibes.
East Village Ice Cream Fixture Mikey Likes It Is Closing
Mikey Likes It, an East Village ice cream staple open since 2013, is closing on Avenue A, EV Grieve reports. “We were just not able to recover fast enough and come to terms with our current landlord,” owner Michael “Mikey” Cole shared in an Instagram post. He hinted that the closure was part of a wider reorganization of the company “to expand our products and services to the global market.” Cole, who is known for creative flavors like the Southern Hospitality with hunks of pecan pie, which caught the attention of celebrities like Jay-Z, is already plotting his comeback with a flagship opening in spring 2023, according to the post.
A Greenwich Village Oyster Bar Is Out After 25 Years — And More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
How Chicago’s Michelin-Starred Porto Prepares Some of the Most Sought-After Seafood in the World
At Porto, chef Marcos Campos makes a menu that revolves around fresh and dry-aged fish from Portugal. “One of the ingredients that’s the most iconic at the restaurant is our cod,” says Campos. “I think ours is so special because of the dry-aging process,” which he notes eliminates some moisture, allowing the fish to cook better over the fire.
It’s Truffle Time at These D.C. Restaurants
White truffle season is officially here, which means D.C. restaurants are translating the freshly-arrived delicacies into truffle-specific menu items or letting diners shower the fragrant fungi all over their food. While dishes with truffle oil are much more prevalent — and inexpensive — to spot, this guide only focuses on...
Swanky Beverly Hills Restaurant Tommy’s Abruptly Closes Within a Year
It seemed promising when Tommy’s Beverly Hills took over the long-vacant, former Bouchon space in Beverly Cañon Gardens in January — until it suddenly closed on October 11, 2022. The classy restaurant was helmed by a powerhouse team that included owner Tommy Salvatore (a longtime manager at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s) and chef Vartan Abgaryan (previously of Yours Truly in Venice and 71Above in Downtown LA).
Boredom-Busting Chain Brooklyn Bowl Will Activate Buzzard Point
Fried chicken-fueled Brooklyn Bowl, an all-in-one bowling alley, concert venue, and restaurant in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Philadelphia, will anchor D.C.’s massive mixed-use parcel next to Audi Field. At Brooklyn Bowl, NYC-based Blue Ribbon supplies a comfort food menu full of milkshakes, fried chicken platters, French bread pizzas, bowl-friendly bites like mac and cheese balls, local beers, and margaritas by the pitcher.
Brentwood’s Friendly Neighborhood Italian Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years
Vincenti, a 25-year-old Italian restaurant in Brentwood, closed last month, according to an announcement made on the restaurant’s website by owner Maureen Vincenti and chef Nicola Mastronardi. The community fixture and popular celebrity dining spot was considered one of Los Angeles’s most charming neighborhood Italian restaurants. Vincenti’s husband, Mauro, opened and operated the iconic Rex Il Ristorante, which played a part in the film Pretty Woman. Mauro passed away in 1996, a year before Vincenti Ristorante opened in Brentwood.
The Hospitality Group Behind Mother Wolf Tackles Fancy British Pub Grub Next
First it was the Sycamore District. Then everyone started talking about a place called Melrose Hill. The latest newly christened neighborhood on people’s lips is the Vinyl District — a nod to a sliver of Hollywood music history and its recording studios. In the past few years, it’s become a destination for restaurants like Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf, the modern Italian stunner Grandmaster Recorders, Wes Avila’s Ka’Teen, and Lincoln Carson’s Mes Amis, as well as several upscale hotels.
Expense Accounts Will Flock to This Baller New Downtown Wagyu Steak Palace
A hospitality group heavyweight in the luxury hotpot scene, with restaurants like the X Pot and Chubby Cattle, is planning to put its stamp on yakiniku (Japanese grilled meats) — complete with a wagyu tasting menu and chef who’s earned a Michelin star — at the fancy Niku X, slated to open in late December at 900 Wilshire Boulevard in Downtown LA.
A Top NYC Cocktail Bar Is Coming to Dallas for One Night
If you’re familiar with the cocktail world, you know that Japanese cocktail bars are known for their small size, the showmanship of service, and complex drinks. Katana Kitten, which our sister site Punch calls a “new kind of Japanese-style bar,” made waves in New York City for its combination of unlikely ingredients and friendly service — and stands out from some of the more formal establishments of this ilk.
Bask in Pink-Hued Italian Decadence at Newcomer Sofia
The team behind Miami favorites like Byblos and Amal are continuing their expansion throughout South Florida with their latest restaurant, Sofia Design District. The Toronto import serves high-end Italian cuisine in a very luxe — and very pink — setting. Sofia features a menu “curated” by chef Daniel...
Metropolitan Variety Store and Restaurant Is Getting a Casual Makeover
About a year after opening, Metropolitan Variety Store and Restaurant — the West Village spot that launched inside the former space occupied by Craft Work — is undergoing a major retooling with the goal of becoming known as more of a neighborhood spot and plans to unveil its many adjustments during a relaunch gathering open to the public from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 23 (yes, the night before Thanksgiving — aka the biggest bar night of the year).
Anna Delvey Is Launching a Dinner Series out of Her East Village Apartment While Under House Arrest
Anna Delvey, the Russian-born con artist who defrauded New York socialites and financial institutions out of a combined $275,000 by posing as a German heiress between 2013 and 2017, is preparing to launch a dinner series out of her East Village apartment, where she’s been under house arrest since early October. Eater learned about the plans in an email obtained from Delvey’s publicist that appears to be soliciting “table settings, general table decor, alcohol, items for gifting” and other donations from food and beverage brands.
This Chinatown Dive Bar Is Famous for Its Mai Tai. That’s Why It Trademarked the Secret Recipe.
Looking around Chinatown’s Li Po Lounge, the 85-year-old cave of a bar with boxes on the floor and a sofa that belongs in the apartment you rented when you were 20, is a Where’s Waldo-style activity. Brazen red light bleeds like ink from the corners of the room and zodiac calendars adorn the walls. Above the bar hang a few framed certificates: one is signed by Mayor London Breed and honors the Chinatown business with the Business Strengthening Award, given on May 8, 2019, as a part of San Francisco Small Business Week. The other holds an eyebrow-raising framed document from the United States Patent Office, dated November 26, 2013. The simple piece of paper proclaims Li Po’s ownership of the Chinese Mai Tai, an “alcoholic fruit cocktail.”
