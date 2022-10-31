Read full article on original website
Kelly Pash Discusses Her Trip To Canada, Adapting Quickly To Short Course Meters
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) University of Texas swimmer Kelly Pash made her short course meters debut in Toronto, swimming at the 2022 World Cup. Pash is in the middle of a busy month of racing, going back and forth between repping the Longhorns in yards and repping the USA in meters. Pash raced at the Texas/Texas A&M/Indiana tri-meet the weekend of October 21st, flew to Toronto to race at the World Cup the next weekend, and will swim her third meet in as many weeks when the Longhorns face off against Virginia.
Hubert Kos Discusses Hungarian IM Legacy, Decision To Train At Arizona State
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Hubert Kos swam his way to a second-place finish in the 400 IM on the final night of the 2022 World Cup in Toronto. Kos joined South Africa’s Matt Sates (4:02.65) and Italy’s Alberto Razzetti (4:05.13) on the podium, which is the same top three we saw last week in Berlin.
Louise Hansson Finds Big Difference From High Performance Emphasis at Loughborough
SCM (25 meters) After starting off the World Cup series with best times, it seems world champ Louise Hansson is carrying her momentum into Indianapolis. Hansson explains how her transition has been from training in the US at Southern California to Loughborough University in England. Hansson says there is a strong emphasis on high-performance at Loughborough, dissecting races down to the finest details, a strategy that seems to be working for the Swedish swiss army knife.
Kira Toussaint Had to Qualify for SC World Champs at Toronto After Finger Fracture
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dutch backstroke Kita Toussaint has had a rollercoaster few weeks. On October 7, she announced via Instagram that she had fractured her finger and would pull out of the Berlin world cup. She was back in action in Toronto, needing to hit the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 100 back (58.08) to qualify for the Dutch short course worlds team. She did that in finals (57.41), but also may have re-fractured her finger on the finish of that race, announcing once again on instagram.
Matthew Temple Had a Tough Transition to SCM Season
Temple, a Melbourne native, is looking forward to the upcoming short-course world championships in Melbourne later this year. Current photo via Photo Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto.
Siobhan Haughey Looking Forward to Short Course World Champs
Siobhan Haughey got right back into racing in Toronto, taking the win in the 200 free and 100 free as well as a 3rd place finish in the 400 free. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu.
Japanese Olympic Finalist Yasuhiro Koseki Announces Retirement
Japanese national record holder and 2016 Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki announced his retirement after dealing with a lingering arm injury. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. Olympic finalist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan has decided to hang up his goggles, announcing his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 30. “I have...
Charlotte Bonnet Misses French Record by .02 at French Championships
SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) 17-year old French backstroker Mary Moluh continued her rise to stardom on Thursday on the first day of the French Elite Short Course Championships. The meet serves a dual purpose: it is both awarding national championship spots, and it is the...
2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) The second day of the FINA World Cup Indianapolis stop is underway. After a thrilling finals session last night, today will surely feature more exciting races. Katie Ledecky dominated the women’s 400 free last night, but she’ll face a stronger challenge in the 200 free today. Firstly, World Record holder Siobhan Haughey is in the field. LCM World Junior Record holder Summer McIntosh is in the field as well. Rising American stars Bella Sims, Leah Hayes, Erin Gemmell, and Claire Weinstein will be in the field as well.
14-Year-Old Charlotte Crush Makes Pair of World Cup Finals 19 Minutes Apart
SCM (25 meters) With Indianapolis serving as the host of the third and final stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit, some of the top age group swimmers in the U.S. are getting some valuable international experience racing some of the world’s best, and one athlete taking full advantage of that is Charlotte Crush.
Star-Studded Group of Americans Headline Entry List For Indy World Cup
SCM (25 meters) The third and final leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup series is set to kick off on Thursday from the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, and a loaded group of American swimmers will be joining the fray. Some of the nation’s best will join the circuit...
Shaine Casas Gives Honest Analysis on How Going Pro has Affected His Swimming
SCM (25 meters) Shaine Casas has seen his star rise in the last year and a half since narrowly missing the 2020 US Olympic Team in Omaha. He made the 2021 short course world championships team, won 6 medals in Abu Dhabi, then followed that up with a bronze in the 200 back at the long course world champs in Budapest.
Daiya Seto, Ippei Watanabe Among Those Headed To JPN Professional Championships
LCM (50m) With the 2022 FINA Short Course Championships on the horizon, several of Japan’s biggest competitors will be racing this weekend at the 5th Japan Professional Swimming Championships. Japan’s roster for Melbourne has already been announced, which means these Championships offer an additional opportunity to get some racing...
arena Swim of the Week: Javier Acevedo Continues World Cup Tear With 1:49.7 200 BK
Acevedo has been consistently improving in recent years, and now owns five different SCM Canadian Records after his 200 back and 100 IM double in Indy. Archive photo via Ben Dornan. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is...
Kieran Smith Shatters SCM 400 Free U.S Open Record To Win In Indy – 3:35.99
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012. World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021. World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009. Podium:. Kieran Smith (USA) – 3:35.99. Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:37.50. Jake Magahey (CLB) – 3:38.02...
Luca Urlando Has To Be Helped Out of the Pool After Stopping During 100 IM
SCM (25 meters) NCAA star Luca Urlando had to be helped out of the pool during the first preliminary session of the 2022 FINA World Cup stop in Indianapolis, appearing to injure his shoulder early in the breaststroke leg of the men’s 100 IM. Urlando led his heat through...
Manaudou, Grousset & Bonnet Head To French Elite SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off from Chartres beginning tomorrow, November 3rd. The 4-day affair represents a qualifying opportunity for this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships set for Melbourne, Australia next month. Among the entrants for Chartres...
World Champions Razzetti & Miressi Head To Nico Sapio Trophy
XLVIII NICO SAPIO TROPHY (ITA) FINA Short Course World Championships-qualifying event. Although top guns to the tune of Gabriele Detti, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Thomas Ceccon, Simona Quadarella and Benedetta Pilato are absent from the entry list, this year’s Nico Sapio Trophy is still offering a stacked lineup of Italian talent.
Amy Fulmer, Jasmine Nocentini Named Big Ten Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week
Sr. – Bellefontaine, Oh. – Bellefontaine High School – Major: Biology. Placed first in the 200 freestyle (1:47.55) Tied for first place in the 100 freestyle with an NCAA B-cut time (49.21) Apart of first place 200 freestyle relay team (1:30.09) Apart of first place 400 medley...
High-Level International Meets For November 2022
The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are one of several key competitions taking place in the month of November. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. We’re getting into crunch time for FINA Short Course World Championships qualification, with the time window closing on November 13th.
