NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
CNBC

Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Reuters

AMD sees strength in data centers, shares rise

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) on Tuesday forecast some strength in its data center business and promised to be careful with spending, sending shares up despite business being hit by a deepening PC market slump.
Benzinga

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are

As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Hayward Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Hayward Holdings HAYW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SoFi Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SoFi Technologies SOFI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Altisource Portfolio

Altisource Portfolio ASPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Altisource Portfolio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Altisource Portfolio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
TheStreet

Embattled Credit Suisse Sends Strong Message to Speculators

Doubt still hangs over Credit Suisse like a shadow that is difficult to shake off. The 166-year old bank unveiled a vast, long-awaited restructuring plan on October 27. This revamp, considered an emergency plan to dissipate uncertainties about its future, had three pillars. The first is a drastic cost reduction....
Benzinga

Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite declined by over 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Archrock's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Archrock AROC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.5 cents per share. On Monday, Archrock will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Bright Horizons Family

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bright Horizons Family BFAM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bright Horizons Family has an average price target of $77.67 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Benzinga

Delek Logistics Partners: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Delek Logistics Partners DKL. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 99 cents per share. On Thursday, Delek Logistics Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 99 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

