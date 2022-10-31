ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIAH

New Google feature lets you scrub personal information from search results

By Rich DeMuro, Nexstar Media Wire
KIAH
KIAH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBVWo_0itPdZ2F00

( KTLA ) — A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone.

“It’s just so much easier to find on the internet, and it is a huge invasion of privacy,” said Hayley Kaplan, a cyber security expert .

Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.

It’s called Results About You , and it makes it easy to request the removal of search results that contain your phone number, home address or email.

“We’re giving you even more control over your online presence. Let’s say you come across a result that contains your personal contact information that you don’t want public. With this tool, right from the Google app, you can easily request the removal of search results that contain your phone number, home address or email address, said Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Search at Google at the company’s recent Search On 22 livestream.

Keep in mind, it’s not a complete solution.

“Even though removing these results doesn’t scrub your contact information from the web overall, we’re doing everything to safeguard your information on Google search,” said Raghavan.

Elon Musk named sole director of Twitter, dissolves board

To use it, search for yourself on Google and locate a result containing personal information.

Next, hit the three dots next to the result. Then look for the button labeled “Remove result” and tap it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfH1y_0itPdZ2F00
Step 1: Tap the three dots next to a search result. (KTLA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZfzw_0itPdZ2F00
Step 2: Tap the button labeled Remove result. (KTLA)

Google will ask you some questions about why you’d like the result removed. Once you answer them, you’ll have to wait a few days for a response from Google about whether they can remove the result.

You can also watch this Reel on Instagram that explains the step-by-step process.

“It’s an exceptional first step by Google,” said Kaplan, who helps people reclaim their privacy online. “It’s critical that you care. That information can be used against you in so many different situations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3xxV_0itPdZ2F00
Hayley Kaplan, online privacy expert. (KTLA)

Kaplan said personal information on the web can be used for identity theft and ageism, then there’s the personal safety aspect and protecting yourself against people with malicious intent.

She said Google’s tool is helpful, but it’s just a start.

“It’s always best to remove it from the source if you can,” said Kaplan, who provides takedown information on her website.

A service called Delete Me has DIY opt-out guides for popular sites including Spokeo, Whitepages and MyLife.

Discover has a free feature for customers in their mobile app called Online Privacy Protection . They’ll scan for your personal info and submit opt-out requests on your behalf every three months.

“I do think you want to be very careful every time you give out personal information. You need to understand that there’s a consequence,” concluded Kaplan.

Keep in mind that Google’s tool is still rolling out, so not everyone will have access to it right away. Next year, Google will let you sign up for alerts that tell you when new results containing your personal info hit the web.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
KIAH

Texas sues Google for capture, use of biometric data without consent

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon sued Google for the capture and use of biometric data of Texans without obtaining their consent, documents show. According to a news release from the Texas Attorney General, the lawsuit claims that Google collected “millions of biometric identifiers” from Texans through services like Google Photos, Google […]
TEXAS STATE
osoblanco.org

Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!

The idea behind this article is that word is getting around to the point where everybody wishes they had more information about Jania Meshell. Since her photographs and videos became viral on Twitter, she has received a lot of interest from users of the internet who are curious to discover more about her and the viral film that was so effective in making her a household identity. It would appear that her audience is quite fond of the films that she has directed and produced herself. Stay tuned for further updates, as we will be providing more information very soon. Now, a few days ago, when this woman’s video went late on Twitter, where the video clips were quite inappropriate. Continue to read to know more about Jania Meshell, and make sure to visit our website to stay informed on the most recent events by reading about them there.
TEXAS STATE
TechRadar

Facebook makes it easier to earn money from Reels online

Meta has updated its professional mode setting to help its users monetize the content they create. Some of the new features available now allow content creators to build a public following, boost SEO, and earn money from various programs on existing Facebook profiles. With building an online presence in mind,...
CBS San Francisco

General Mills, Audi join list of companies pausing Twitter ads

SAN FRANCISCO -- General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk.Spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt on Thursday confirmed the move by the Minneapolis-based maker of food brands such as Cheerios and Annie's macaroni and cheese."As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," she said.Audi spokesperson Whaewon Choi-Wiles said the German automaker is pausing ads and "will continue to evaluate the situation."Advertisers are concerned about whether content moderation will remain as stringent under Musk...
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
722
Followers
561
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy