CNET
Learn the Ins and Outs of Microsoft PowerShell With This $30 Certification Bundle
Microsoft's PowerShell is used for automating the management of systems and to better control network resources remotely, making it a valuable tool for system administrators. If you're just getting started with PowerShell, the Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle can help. It offers lifetime access to three courses with a total of 11 hours of content. And right now, these e-learning resources are on sale for just $30 -- saving you hundreds off the cost of taking each course separately. This offer ends Nov. 9.
daystech.org
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems • TechCrunch
Called Converge, the cohort might be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was introduced final May and was backed by Microsoft and different companions. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will obtain $1 million every and admission to 5 weeks of workplace hours, workshops and occasions with OpenAI workers, in addition to early entry to OpenAI fashions and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
salestechstar.com
Quark.ai Autonomous Support Platform Brings Automation To Complex Workflows For Field Support
Quark.ai, the Autonomous Support Platform for Technical/Field Support and B2B e-Commerce, introduced the Quark.ai Workflow Automator, a powerful module designed to power Field Support engineers with a self-service tool for rapidly resolving complex support-related workflow issues of industrial enterprises. The Quark.ai Workflow Automator module enables unparalleled productivity improvement. A robust...
industrytoday.com
The Benefits of a Power Dialer
What is a power dialer and how can it boost sales outreach efficiency?. Consider how long it’ll take to use a rotary phone to dial each of your client’s contacts. In outbound campaigns, abandon manual dialing and unleash the potential of power dialing. Despite the rotary phone’s considerable...
itbusinessnet.com
USU Software Asset Management is Verified for Data Discovery of JAVA Software
USU Software Asset Management can submit discovery data in audit preparation for JAVA software. Möglingen, Germany – 2 November, 2022. USU Group, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, announced today that their USU Software Asset Management solution has been verified by Oracle for data discovery of JAVA software. This means that Oracle will accept data from the USU solution instead of deploying Oracle measurement tools in case of the preparation for an audit.
aiexpress.io
Computer vision brings intelligence to retail tech
From entry to exit, the common time a client spends in a grocery retailer is about 41 minutes for one journey. However when checkout traces are lengthy and consumers spend time scouring cabinets for out-of-stock gadgets, that journey rapidly will get for much longer. Neither customers, who might rapidly lose persistence — nor retailers, who’re already coping with post-pandemic staffing shortages, provide chain disruptions and lowered foot site visitors, need that.
protocol.com
Microsoft helped build AI in China. Chinese AI helped build Microsoft.
Through decades of support, Microsoft was an instrumental force helping China become the AI powerhouse it is today. Now, as the very thought of a U.S. company partnering in tech projects in China draws scrutiny from lawmakers, national security hawks, and human rights advocates, Microsoft could be forced to grapple with tough decisions surrounding the thriving AI ecosystem it fostered there.
salestechstar.com
Aquant Collaborates with Oracle to Optimize How Field Service Organizations Operate and Deliver Service
Aquant, a Service Intelligence platform that gives service leaders, technicians, and teams the most vital information they need for every service encounter, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced their work with Oracle Field Service (OFS), a cloud-based field service management solution. Working together, the two organizations aim to streamline the way field service organizations deliver service to customers and simplify how they use data to make critical business decisions.
salestechstar.com
RingCentral Selected by Healius to Transform Telephony and Contact Center Platform Australia-wide
Healius Limited, one of Australia’s leading healthcare companies, has selected RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) to deploy an integrated unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution. This technology investment is designed to improve the doctor and patient experience in Healius’ pathology and diagnostic imaging practices through improvements in communications, initially within the fundamental area of voice and in the longer term adding other communications channels. It is also expected to drive workforce and operational efficiency through the analytics and insights provided by the RingCentral platform.
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
getnews.info
Gathr Featured in Bloor Research’s Market Update on Streaming Analytics
Gathr is one of the featured platforms in Bloor Research’s market update, based on key trends related to streaming analytics. Gathr Data Inc., the creator of a self-service, zero-code, unified data pipeline platform (Gathr), has announced that its flagship product has been featured by Bloor Research in one of its market updates. The market report covers the industry basics, competitive products, and key trends in the streaming analytics space.
geekwire.com
LeadScorz, which uses AI to analyze sales leads, lands $5.6M
LeadScorz, an AI-based marketing tool that analyzes digital sales leads, landed $5.6 million in a Series A round to fuel growth and boost hiring. Veteran entrepreneur Pat Murphy launched the company in 2018. The Seattle startup features a patent-pending tech component that “grades” incoming sales leads from web pages and phone calls using criteria such as geography or other demographics. The company’s software integrates with CRM systems such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
Apple Loses Online Retail VP and CIO
The heads of Apple's online retail and information-systems operations are leaving the company, part of a series of high-profile departures from the tech giant. According to a report Tuesday (Nov. 1) from Bloomberg News, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, is stepping down, while Mary Demby, Apple's chief information officer, is retiring after 30 years.
salestechstar.com
Pega Announces Winners of Global Software Hackathon
Developers of all skill levels recognized for innovative apps that help solve real-world issues impacting businesses. Pegasystems Inc, the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations, announced the winners of the third annual Pega Community Hackathon. The six-week event attracted more than 1,100 registrants of all skill levels sharing the ultimate goal of building meaningful apps that help solve real-world business and social problems that continue to emerge.
geekwire.com
Flickr CEO, Intuit CTO invest in new cloud infrastructure startup led by ex-AWS engineers
Seattle-area startup Momento came out of stealth mode Wednesday, announcing a $15 million seed round led by Bain Capital that will help the year-old company grow its “serverless cache” software product. Momento co-founders Khawaja Shams and Daniela Miao previously worked at Amazon Web Services, where they helped scale...
thefastmode.com
BICS Partners with SIM-based Mobile Device Application Technology Firm, Able Device
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based mobile device application technology. The partnership will add SIMbae™, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to BICS’ ecosystem of IoT services to make it easier for devices to switch between private and public networks on a global scale.
futurumresearch.com
Next Generation Data Center Architectures to be Driven by RISC-V – The Six Five Summit Session
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Cloud Infrastructure Spotlight Keynote with Balaji Baktha, Founder and CEO, Ventana Micro Systems. With 12 tracks and over 70 pre-recorded video sessions, The Six Five Summit showcases an exciting lineup of leading technology experts whose insights will help prepare you for what’s now and what’s next in digital transformation as you continue to scale and pivot for the future. You will hear cutting edge insights on business agility, technology-powered transformation, thoughts on strategies to ensure business continuity and resilience, along with what’s ahead for the future of the workplace.
