sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
sonomasun.com
A new vision for Hanna Center
By Cameron Safarloo — Since 1945, Hanna has welcomed more than 4,000 youth in need from Sonoma County, Northern California, and beyond. Building on Hanna’s 75-year heritage, we are turning a page and embarking on an exciting new chapter. As CEO, I am championing our new vision that embraces new ways to broaden our impact while staying true to our mission to transform lives. We are also committed to making Hanna even stronger fiscally so that we will be here to help for generations to come.
sonomasun.com
Rooms for sale or rent, and other oddities
Adding to Sonoma Valley’s stock of Affordable Housing is driving the rush to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center land. Up to 1,000 units are mentioned in the county’s plan, with the majority “designed for the Missing Middle” segment of wage earners. Unfortunately that term is not defined and has no legal weight. So a developer might file that under ‘loose guidelines’ rather than ‘hard rule’, and charge whatever the market will bear… Perhaps the true test of ‘affordability’ will be faced by the hundreds of people who work at the Big Fancy Resort, which is also part of the master plan. Will they be able to afford to live on campus? Or will we all be on the bus from Fairfield?… Meanwhile, Civil Rights groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. “This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing,” the suit contends. Maybe there’ll be free parking at the SDC.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Sweet William
Pet of the Month is brought to you by Sonoma County Family YMCA!. Likes: Giving lovey eyes and slow blinks to his family, chicken, and observing hummingbirds (he's still trying to understand how they move so fast).. Dislikes: Being told no, privacy, and he's rather suspicious of the shower curtain.
2 suspects arrested following double shooting in Santa Rosa
SAN RAFAEL -- Santa Rosa police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday a week after a shooting left two victims critically hurt.The shooting happened on October 28 just before 9 p.m. on Quigg Drive near Mission Boulevard and Sonoma Highway/Highway 12. Santa Rosa police said responding officers found one victim in the middle of Mission Blvd. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.While officers tended to that victim, a second gunshot victim was found on the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. He was also transported to a hospital with injuries...
Thrillist
6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip
Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
Iron Chef Morimoto expanding Bay Area restaurant empire with Morimoto Asia Napa
Diners can expect dishes such as mapo tofu and black pepper steak.
I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SFist
Iron Chef Morimoto Is Opening a Mostly Chinese Restaurant Near His Napa Flagship
Japanese celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto is getting set to open a second restaurant in downtown Napa called Morimoto Asia, which will focus primarily on Chinese cuisine. Chef Morimoto's new restaurant, as the Chronicle reports, is set to open within weeks at 790 Main Street — in the same Napa riverfront complex that is home to Morimoto Napa, the Japanese restaurant he opened in 2010 that is one of six across the globe. Morimoto Asia's Napa iteration will be the third location of the concept — others have opened at Disney World and in Honolulu — but this location will be more focused on Chinese dishes than the previous two, as his team tells the Chronicle.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
sonomacountygazette.com
How Cotati’s “Inn of the Beginning” got started
Aficionados of Cotati music history are in for a treat. An upcoming event, “Music in Cotati: Past and Present,” takes place on November 13 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Cotati Museum. It will offer a fascinating look at ground zero of the explosively popular music scene of the ‘60s and ‘70s. In addition, it will feature articles and photos of music-related events that date back to 1918. This covers a lot of territory, including school events, socials and the first Policeman’s Ball. Of particular interest to those wanting to know more about the lore of the Inn of the Beginning and the Cotati Cabaret, Ed Gilardi of the Cotati Historical Society put together binders that include fliers, posters and newsletters. The display wouldn’t be complete without a tip of the hat to Jim Boggio and his contribution to the Cotati Accordion Festival.
ksro.com
Two Remain Hospitalized After Shooting in Santa Rosa
Two people are still hospitalized in critical condition six days after a double shooting in Santa Rosa. Both victims were shot Friday night, after an argument turned violent on Quigg Drive. Police who came to the aid of the first reported victim found the second one nearby. A maximum $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. The Santa Rosa Police Department plans to release more details about the shooting either today or tomorrow.
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
Pedestrian struck by Toyota, dies near Hwy 101 off-ramp in San Rafael
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian has died after a traffic collision Wednesday night in San Rafael, California Highway Patrol announced in a news release. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Lucas Valley Road off-ramp near Highway 101 northbound where a 2017 Toyota Camry struck a man. The man was walking across […]
5 Novato teens arrested for attempted murder
Three 13-year-old students were among five teenagers arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges for an attack at Lynwood School that left a boy in critical condition.
theava.com
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
KTVU FOX 2
Dog bites and attacks woman weeks after dangerous animal designation dropped
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A pit bull that previously bit a homeless man this summer, attacked a woman last week, following a failed attempt to designate the dog as a dangerous animal and impose restrictions. The unprovoked dog attack happened in the woman’s own driveway along Saxon Street in Martinez, as...
sonomastatestar.com
Housing facility for homeless opens in Rohnert Park
In an effort to curb the rising number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Rohnert Park, the city opened the doors to a new 60-unit supportive housing facility last Monday on Labath Avenue. The site, called, “Labath Landing,” will act as an interim housing program to address the city’s estimated 250 homeless individuals, and per their website, will provide mental health counseling and job training to help residents become stable enough to eventually move out into permanent housing.
