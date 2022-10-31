Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Best Fall Menu Items in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Inside UCLA: five questions on the Bruins
For this week's look at Arizona State's opponent, we asked Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online five questions about UCLA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
THE LATEST: Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown Details Recruitment
Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon coaching staff are hard at work evaluating and recruiting the next great signal caller for the Ducks. Dante Moore is in the fold for 2023, but Oregon has tabbed Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown as a top priority in the 2024 class.
UCLA Basketball Preview, Part 2: Season Prediction
They don't even have to play the games. We predict exactly how UCLA will do this season. Will it win the Pac-12? How deep will it go in the NCAA Tournament? You get it all right here...
Huskies Clinch Pac-12 Championship in 3-2 Win Over UCLA
SEATTLE – The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) celebrated a Pac-12 Championship Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over UCLA. This is the fourth conference championship for the Dawgs (2000, 2013, 2019) and the first to be clinched at Husky Soccer Stadium. Ilijah Paul...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote
Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
St. John Bosco DL Pulls Back on His Commitment to UW
Husky list of pledges drops to 18 with Sua Letofu's change of heart.
Photo Gallery: UCLA Basketball vs Concordia
No. 8 UCLA defeated Concordia 93-63 in an exhibition game at Pauley Pavilion on November 2, 2022. Pre-season All-American forward Jaime Jaquez led the Bruins with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. Tyger Campbell scored 25 points on 10-19 shooting. Freshman forward Adem Bona collected 5 blocks and 6 rebounds (Final Stats).
Despite similar coaching carousels, Colorado and Oregon keep divergent paths
The #8 Oregon Ducks visit Boulder this weekend showcasing not only a legitimate Heisman trophy contender, a dominant offense and a seven-game winning streak, but also the model that Colorado aspires to as it carries its in-season retooling, ramped up NIL focus and leadership search into the final leg of the season and one of the most important off-seasons for the future of the program.
3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
UCLA Men's Basketball Defeats Concordia in Preseason Exhibition
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell combined for 50 points in the unofficial tip-off to the Bruins' season.
No. 8 UCLA brings title hopes into season, Sac State game
Eighth-ranked UCLA will tip off its 2022-23 season with high expectations when it hosts Sacramento State on Monday night in
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3
The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Yardbarker
The top college basketball freshmen to watch in 2022-23
The return of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are just two reasons the Bruins are a top-10 team in the preseason version of The Associated Press Top 25. Another reason could be the addition of Bailey, a five-star recruit from California's Sierra Canyon School. He was ranked the No. 2 shooting guard by ESPN. Bailey is expected to get his shot from the start, and it would not be surprising if he hit the ground running and became an instant factor for UCLA.
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons Shut Out by Pasadena, 41-0
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity football team was blanked by Pacific-Upper League powerhouse Pasadena, 41-0, in a league game last Friday. Senior Alexander Barseghyan completed two passes for 21 yards and rushed for 5 yards on one...
Orange, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pasadena High School football team will have a game with El Modena High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF-SS Div. 3 Football Playoffs (First Round) #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
lmlamplighter.com
La Mirada football snubbed from playoffs despite playing tough schedule
November 3, 2022~When La Mirada High head football coach Mike Moschetti looked at his 2022 schedule in the offseason, he knew it was one of the toughest the program had ever had. In addition to their yearly meeting with Mater Dei High and four other non-league games, the Matadores were situated in the Gateway League of the new Suburban Valley Conference and had to play Downey High and Warren High, among others.
In-N-Out announces 75th Anniversary festival at Pomona Raceway
Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.” The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday. The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away […]
No Tickets Sold with All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
