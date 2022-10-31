ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

103.7 WCYY

There’s a Phantom Restaurant in Scarborough, Maine, Cooked Up by a YouTube Sensation

As if there isn't enough competition in the Portland area when it comes to restaurants, how about adding another possibility into the mix: ordering food from a restaurant that doesn't actually exist and getting it delivered to your doorstep. Does that sound confusing? Yes. But it's a legit thing, as a virtual burger chain has popped up in the Maine Mall area and is leaving some customers dumbfounded.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Boston

Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.

Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Exciting New Restaurant Opening in Portland, Maine’s Popular Bayside Neighborhood

A new restaurant will be opening soon in Portland's trendy Bayside neighborhood. The new joint is called Full Turn, and announced plans on social media to open soon at the former Baharat location on the corner of Anderson and Fox Streets. The Instagram page explains that the new restaurant will be a collaboration between the owners behind Baharat and restaurant consultants Melissa Pappas and Cloe Kessell.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square

What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
102.9 WBLM

What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop’n Save in Gray?

Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
GRAY, ME
Q97.9

Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date

In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
WINTHROP, ME
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

National clothing retailer lands in Old Port

A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE
