Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Related
There’s a Phantom Restaurant in Scarborough, Maine, Cooked Up by a YouTube Sensation
As if there isn't enough competition in the Portland area when it comes to restaurants, how about adding another possibility into the mix: ordering food from a restaurant that doesn't actually exist and getting it delivered to your doorstep. Does that sound confusing? Yes. But it's a legit thing, as a virtual burger chain has popped up in the Maine Mall area and is leaving some customers dumbfounded.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Have the Scam Violinists That Tricked Me in Falmouth Moved on From Maine?
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam on a hot summer night in August! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and...
Clothing Retailer Madewell Opening New Store in Portland, Maine
A New York based clothing retailer, whose stores only come as far north as Massachusettes, is about to open a new store right here in Portland, Maine. According to Maine Biz, Madwell hopes to open its first store in Maine in Portland's Old Port before the holiday shopping season. Madewell...
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
Exciting New Restaurant Opening in Portland, Maine’s Popular Bayside Neighborhood
A new restaurant will be opening soon in Portland's trendy Bayside neighborhood. The new joint is called Full Turn, and announced plans on social media to open soon at the former Baharat location on the corner of Anderson and Fox Streets. The Instagram page explains that the new restaurant will be a collaboration between the owners behind Baharat and restaurant consultants Melissa Pappas and Cloe Kessell.
A filmmaker needed scenes with a California look & Maine provided the solution
PORTLAND, Maine — When Lone Wolf Media in South Portland got the green light to produce a second season of “Wild Crime,” producer-director Lisa Wolfinger knew she wanted to shoot as many re-enactment scenes as possible in Maine. "Wild Crime" is a series about bad things happening...
NECN
Recent Violence in Downtown Portland Has Businesses Worried Visitors Will Stay Away
A calm Sunday morning in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, was interrupted by the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city’s downtown. According to Portland Police, officers were called to the address of the city's main library around 9:45 a.m. for a reported stabbing. The stabbing...
Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square
What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop’n Save in Gray?
Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date
In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
This Magical Tree House in Georgetown, Maine, With a Hot Tub is the Perfect Escape
As the craziness of the holiday season sets in, I can't think of a better place to unplug than this tree house sanctuary in Georgetown, Maine. Can you imagine sipping on your coffee in the morning and watching the sun peek up over the trees from this divine deck?. Or...
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
mainebiz.biz
National clothing retailer lands in Old Port
A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
WGME
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0