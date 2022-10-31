The EU is funding the T-REX initiative to develop a systematic approach to reducing household textile waste. A group of 12 major players from across the recycling value chain have come together, along with research institutes, to launch T-REX, a European Union (EU) funded project to create a circular system for post-consumer textile waste. The T-REX Project (Textile Recycling Excellence) will work to create a cohesive blueprint for closed-loop sorting and recycling of household textile waste. This will result in transforming used textiles into desired feedstock for new business models that can be adopted at scale and will contribute towards building a solution to one of fashion's biggest sustainability challenges.

