UK footfall gap to pre-pandemic 2019 narrows in October despite cost of living crisis
Despite the growing cost of living crisis, the gap in footfall from pre-pandemic 2019 across UK retail destinations continued to narrow in October to -9.8%, from -12% in September and -13.2% in August. Covering the four weeks from 2 October - 29 October 2022, it is the first time the...
Online fashion browsing grows but purchases drop as UK shoppers remain “cautious”
Digital fashion browsing was up but purchases dropped year-on-year in September 2022, with “increased consumer caution” once again pointing to rising living costs. According to the latest data from True Fit’s Fashion Genome, which looked at insight from 80 million active shoppers and 17,000 brands, fashion website visits were up 14% year-on-year in September, but online checkouts dipped -8%, though they did recover to -2% year-on-year in the first half of October.
Next posts higher sales despite pressure on shoppers
Next has revealed that sales for the past quarter grew slightly ahead of expectations despite pressure on customer budgets. The retailer reported that full-price sales were up 0.4% over the 13 weeks to 29 October, compared with the same period last year. This included a bounce from sales at the group’s UK and Ireland retail stores, which grew 3.1% over the quarter.
Hugo Boss reveals 'highest quarterly sales in history'
Hugo Boss has reported a 18% increase in sales to £807 million (€933 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing its highest quarterly sales ever. Digital sales were up 20%, reflecting a double-digit sales increase on the Hugo Boss website and improvements in digital revenues generated with the company's partners. In addition, bricks & mortar retail sales were up 18%.
Nudea partners with Urb-it for sustainable deliveries
Certified B corporation, underwear brand Nudea, has partnered with sustainable logistics company Urb-it to provide sustainable deliveries for UK-based customers. From November, city-based Nudea customers have the option to select Urb-it during check-out. These last-mile deliveries are carried out by Urb-it’s 100% e-cargo bike fleet of couriers, which reduces noise and air pollution as well as congestion.
Canada Goose lowers guidance despite revenue rise
Canada Goose has reported a 19% increase in revenue to £181.2 million ($277.2 million) for the second quarter ending 2 October 2022. Direct-to-consumer revenue increased 15.6% to £61.9 million ($94.8 million), driven by continued retail expansion. Wholesale revenue was up 21.2% to £118.1 million ($180.7 million). Revenue...
Frasers increases stake in Hugo Boss once more
Frasers Group has increased its strategic investment in Hugo Boss yet again, meaning it now controls almost 35% of the luxury brand's share capital. The Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels owner says it now owns 3,025,000 shares of common stock, representing 4.3% of Hugo Boss's total share capital, plus 21,139,000 shares of common stock via the sale of put options, representing 30.03% of Hugo Boss's total share capital.
T-REX Project launches a circular system to accelerate textile recycling
The EU is funding the T-REX initiative to develop a systematic approach to reducing household textile waste. A group of 12 major players from across the recycling value chain have come together, along with research institutes, to launch T-REX, a European Union (EU) funded project to create a circular system for post-consumer textile waste. The T-REX Project (Textile Recycling Excellence) will work to create a cohesive blueprint for closed-loop sorting and recycling of household textile waste. This will result in transforming used textiles into desired feedstock for new business models that can be adopted at scale and will contribute towards building a solution to one of fashion's biggest sustainability challenges.
MatchesFashion revenue drops in full year results
MatchesFashion has released its financial results for the year ending 31 January 2022, revealing that the effects of the pandemic were felt throughout the year with customer demand fluctuating around the world. Revenue for the period dropped 1.1% to £386.6 million, compared to £390.9 million in 2021. MatchesFashion...
Royal Mail workers to strike on Black Friday
Royal Mail workers have announced a series of 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. With Black Friday on 25 November and Cyber Monday on 28 November, the new Royal Mail strikes will take place around the busiest online shopping weekend of the year on 24 and 25 November.
