NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs Unhappy News
Ty Gibbs has received a ton of heat over the past few days for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway. Hall of Fame football coach Joe Gibbs commented on his grandson knocking out Jones in a race that he needed to win. Gibbs...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News
On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
Joe Gibbs Responds to Kyle Busch Recent Remarks Critical of Him and Addresses How Driver’s Time With Organization Is Coming to Sour End
Kyle Busch didn't have very kind words to say about Joe Gibbs in a recent episode of Race for the Championship. Gibbs has responded to those comments in an unsurprising way.
Denny Hamlin Radio Communication Reveals Chaos During Ross Chastain’s Miracle Move and Complete Dejection After Crossing Finish Line and Realizing What Just Happened
Denny Hamlin thought he was advancing to the Championship 4 until he crossed the finish line at Martinsville, and the radio communication reveals the painful moment he realized the run at his first elusive title was over.
A Recent NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Says His Wife Drives Faster Than He Does
Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns lots of hardware won in his NASCAR racing career, but he says his wife is faster on highways these days.
NASCAR Legend Shares His Strong Opinion About Danica Patrick
The Nascar legend had a lot to stay about Danica's knowledge about racing.
NASCAR Foolishly Put a Bounty on Ty Gibbs’ Toyota at Phoenix
If NASCAR couldn't find a reason to discipline Ty Gibbs for his Martinsville actions, then the organization should have acted as a matter of preventing chaos in Phoenix on Saturday.
Jimmie Johnson Reportedly Finalizing Blockbuster NASCAR Move
Longtime NASCAR and IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson is reportedly finalizing a massive move in the sport. According to a report from Jordan Bianchi, the legendary NASCAR driver is finalizing a big move ahead of the 2023 season. "Jimmie Johnson is finalizing a deal to obtain an ownership stake within the...
NASCAR Xfinity drivers still buzzing over Ty Gibbs' incident as championship weekend arrives
As NASCAR's championship weekend comes to Phoenix there is controversy over the damage Ty Gibbs did in the Xfinity Series semifinal last weekend in Martinsville. In the third overtime, Gibbs put his own teammate, Brandon Jones, into the wall. That brought out a caution and guaranteed Gibbs would win the race — despite already having his spot in the final four secured. ...
NASCAR Legend Chad Knaus Thinks We Could See a Repeat of Ross Chastain's Wall-Ride at Phoenix
Chad Knaus has seen a lot during his lengthy career in NASCAR, so it would take a lot to impress him. That said, Jimmie Johnson's legendary crew chief, who now works as vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports, was pretty damn impressed by what he saw from Ross Chastain last weekend at Martinsville Speedeway.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson on Ty Gibbs, ‘I Don’t Like Him’
The media days are underway and the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers spoke today. Noah Gragson let it be known he’s no fan of Ty Gibbs. In case you couldn’t tell by their multiple run-ins with one another, the general tension between the two at all times on and off the track, and just about everything else – this might surprise you.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Be Even Harder to Miss in 2023
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will double his number of appearances in the Xfinity Series in 2023.
Road & Track
Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride
No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
NBC Sports
Catch Flightline in the Breeders’ Cup Classic — he’ll be retired soon
Late Saturday afternoon at Keeneland Race Course, in the undulating hills outside Lexington, undefeated four-year-old colt Flightline will run as the heavy favorite in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic. It will probably/likely/maybe/possibly be Flightline’s final race before vanning 10 miles west to Lane’s End Farm, where he will stand as a preposterously valuable stallion and either produce further generations of great horses like him, or slower ones not at all like him; but in either case he will fabulously enrich the already wealthy men, women, and corporations invested in this familial process, who can then do it all over again with another superstar. (There are a range of possibilities for Flightline’s immediate future: He could be retired on the spot, run in the Jan. 28, $3 million Pegasus World Cup, or run for his entire five-year-old season. His owners have not made this announcement, although history – and a certain brand of economic common sense about which many words will follow herein, including, these from thoroughbred owner Mike Repole: “Racing is the Flintstones, not the Jetsons” — suggest strongly that you’d be wise to get a look on Saturday).
Someone Added Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ To Video Of NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Wall Ride And Its Hilarious
Even if you’re not a NASCAR fan, you’ve probably seen the viral video of driver Ross Chastain’s move where he floored it along the outside wall to qualify for the championship race this Sunday. Everyone called it a video game move, one where you don’t care about damaging the car because its just a game, and you’ve found a glitch that allows you to go faster than the track merits, by flooring it and running all out rubbing the wall the whole time. In fact, Chastain even admitted that he learned the move while playing NASCAR 2005 on Nintendo’s GameCube.
Autoweek.com
Wunnerful, Wunnerful: Racer Tony Stewart Won't Say No to Lawrence Welk on Race Day
Tony Stewart says he uses different methods to encourage each of his NASCAR Cup drivers. His NHRA drag-racing drivers have wildly different approaches in the moments before they make their runs down the dragstrip. Stewart says he’s excited enough to get in the car and prefers calmer environment.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Odds at Phoenix Raceway
The Championship 4 field is set for the NASCAR Cup Series and one leads the odds. Phoenix Raceway is once again host to the championship. Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott are the four drivers competing for the Bill France Cup. While it is always nice to...
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage.
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Championship contenders by the numbers: Joey Logano, Chase Elliott
Wins at Darlington (spring), Gateway and Las Vegas (fall) tie Logano for second place overall with Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Bell. All four drivers trail Elliott, who leads with five wins. Logano’s loop-data stats show a similar trend: mostly consistency or improvement across the board. Logano led laps...
Comments / 0