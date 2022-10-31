Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
Celtic & Co. opens a pop-up shop in Shrewsbury
The Cornish fashion label Celtic & Co. is expanding its high street presence with the opening of its pop-up store Shrewsbury high street. Founded in 1990 by Nick and Kath Whitworth, Celtic & Co. create premium clothing, footwear, and accessories with natural fibres that are kind to the wearer and the environment, such as luxury sheepskin slippers.
theindustry.fashion
In My View by Eric Musgrave: Mr Bernard entertains
On the evening of 2 November 140 leading personalities from the fashion business sat in rapt silence as a 96-year-old man told a few anecdotes about his long career. They were in the presence of a retailing legend. Bernard Lewis is not the best-known name in the business but he...
theindustry.fashion
Primark reveals Christmas campaign
Primark has revealed its Christmas campaign under ‘The Season’s Worst Kept Secret’ banner, celebrating the great value on offer at its stores across fashion, beauty, gifting and homeware. The campaign, which launches in-store and across Primark’s social and digital channels today, showcases the extensive great value ranges...
theindustry.fashion
Kering reported to be in talks to acquire Tom Ford
Kering, the Paris-based luxury conglomerate, is reported to be in talks to acquire the Tom Ford fashion and beauty empire. Shares in the group, which owns the likes of Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent, rose this morning on the back of the speculation which followed a report in the Wall Street Journal.
theindustry.fashion
Timberland x PANGAIA announced their first-ever collaboration
Following a series of successful collaborations, the science-meets-fashion brand PANGAIA launches a collaboration with the iconic footwear brand Timberland. The synergies between PANGAIA and Timberland reflect a common goal to inspire and equip consumers to step outside and explore. The nature-driven partnership combines natural, recyclable materials with contemporary colours in instantly-recognisable silhouettes.
theindustry.fashion
Online fashion browsing grows but purchases drop as UK shoppers remain “cautious”
Digital fashion browsing was up but purchases dropped year-on-year in September 2022, with “increased consumer caution” once again pointing to rising living costs. According to the latest data from True Fit’s Fashion Genome, which looked at insight from 80 million active shoppers and 17,000 brands, fashion website visits were up 14% year-on-year in September, but online checkouts dipped -8%, though they did recover to -2% year-on-year in the first half of October.
theindustry.fashion
Kate Spade New York launches its holiday 2022 campaign
Inspired by the scenes of a downtown New York festive party, Kate Spade has unveiled its holiday 2022 campaign featuring an array of jewelled handbags and accessories. Fusing downtown NYC party vibes with hints of bejewelled uptown glamour, Kate Spade New York’s latest launch captures the magic of the concrete jungle in which it's set. This collection's theme is 'candy' reflected in everything from the colour palette to the embellishments and motifs.
theindustry.fashion
Freemans promotes flexible ways to pay in new Christmas campaign
Digital department store Freemans has unveiled its 'Find The One' campaign for Christmas 2022, featuring dancing duo Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec. The campaign is all about meaningful gifting this Christmas across fashion, home, beauty, toys and accessories. Celebrating Freenmans' offering, which includes exclusive designer collaborations, own-labels and a variety...
theindustry.fashion
FLANNELS launches its ‘The Party Never Stops’ holiday 2022 campaign
The British multi-brand retailer FLANNELS has unveiled a high-octane holiday campaign, representing modern youth culture set against a backdrop of UK club culture. Opening the doors to FLANNELS’ nightclub at The Silver Building in London’s Royal Docks, partygoers are directed by brand and entertainment agency Sunshine and captured by photographer Aidan Zamiri sporting ‘haute-glam partywear’ (styled by Ola Ebiti). The models are shot as they stamp their way through the snow, while dancers move to the sounds of BIIG PIIG’s ‘Kerosene’ proceeding out of the club and to the after party.
theindustry.fashion
Looney Tunes X MCM launches a collaboration celebrating 80 years of Tweety
MCM (Modern Creation München) has teamed up with cartoon franchise Looney Tunes for a capsule collection featuring Tweety Pie. The animated canary, who turns 80 years old on the 21 November, has been entertaining audiences with its “I tawt I taw a puddy tat” catchphrase, while narrowly escaping the grips of Sylvester the cat, for eight decades. The luxury leather label MCM has collaborated with Warner Bros to create 30 original pieces with the beloved character Tweety stamping each item from bags to ready-to-wear.
theindustry.fashion
Riccardo Tisci reveals the first design under his own label for 17 years
Riccardo Tisci has unveiled the first design under his own label for 17 years; a custom-made gown for Emmy and BAFTA award winner Michaela Coel to wear for the London premiere of her new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Until September of this year Tisci had been chief creative officer...
theindustry.fashion
Oxford Street Christmas lights to shine for shorter time amid energy crisis
London’s annual Christmas lights display has been switched on – but will illuminate Oxford Street for reduced hours this year amid the ongoing energy crisis. Energy consumption will be cut by two-thirds in comparison to last year, according to the New West End Company. The festive switch-on is a big event in the capital’s calendar as the run-up to the holiday season officially begins however the lights will be on from 3-11pm this festive season, compared to 24/7 last year.
theindustry.fashion
The International Student Design Competition ‘Real Leather. Stay Different.’ announces 2022 winner
Gal Benjamin, a Fashion Design graduate of Shenkar College of Design in Israel, was crowned Winner of the 2022 ‘Real Leather. Stay Different’ award in association with ArtsThread. The designer was up against 2,000 students from 160 different institutions and 40 countries. The criteria were for young designers...
