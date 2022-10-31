The British multi-brand retailer FLANNELS has unveiled a high-octane holiday campaign, representing modern youth culture set against a backdrop of UK club culture. Opening the doors to FLANNELS’ nightclub at The Silver Building in London’s Royal Docks, partygoers are directed by brand and entertainment agency Sunshine and captured by photographer Aidan Zamiri sporting ‘haute-glam partywear’ (styled by Ola Ebiti). The models are shot as they stamp their way through the snow, while dancers move to the sounds of BIIG PIIG’s ‘Kerosene’ proceeding out of the club and to the after party.

